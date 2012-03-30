FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Munich Africa, Munich Mauritius to negative
March 30, 2012 / 3:15 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P revises Munich Africa, Munich Mauritius to negative

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 30 - Overview	
     -- On March 28, 2012, we revised the outlook on South Africa to negative 	
from stable and affirmed the local, foreign and national scale ratings at 	
'A/A-1', 'BBB+/A-2', and 'zaAAA/zaA-1', respectively.	
     -- Under our criteria, insurers with a material direct exposure to a 	
sovereign are rated no higher than the local currency rating on that sovereign.	
     -- Therefore, we are revising the outlooks on Munich Reinsurance Co. of 	
Africa Ltd. and Munich Mauritius Reinsurance Co. Ltd. to negative from stable 	
and affirming the 'A' long-term ratings on these companies.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised to negative from 	
stable the outlooks on South Africa-based Munich Reinsurance Co. of Africa 	
Ltd. (Munich Africa) and Mauritius-based Munich Mauritius Reinsurance Co. Ltd. 	
(Munich Mauritius). At the same time, we affirmed the 'A' long-term 	
counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on these companies.	
	
Rationale	
On March 28, 2012, we revised to negative from stable the outlook on the 	
Republic of South Africa and affirmed the ratings on the sovereign. Under our 	
ratings criteria, sovereign risk is a key factor influencing the financial 	
strength of insurers. As a result, insurers with a material direct exposure to 	
a sovereign are rated no higher than the local currency rating on that 	
sovereign.	
	
Our approach reflects the exposure of Munich Africa's business and investment 	
portfolios and deposits to South Africa and the influence of general country 	
risk factors on the company's business franchise and financial profile.	
	
The ratings on composite reinsurer Munich Mauritius reflect its group status 	
as "core" to Munich Africa. It receives extensive reinsurance support from 	
both the ultimate parent Munich Reinsurance Co. (AA-/Stable/--) and
Munich 	
Africa.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook on Munich Africa and Munich Mauritius reflects that on 	
South Africa. If we were to lower the sovereign credit rating on South Africa, 	
we would also lower the ratings on Munich Africa and Munich Mauritius so that 	
they remain aligned with those on the sovereign.	
	
Positive rating action is remote without an improvement in the sovereign 	
rating.	
Related Criteria And Research	
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal, unless otherwise stated.	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009	
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009	
     -- Counterparty Credit Ratings And The Credit Framework, April 14, 2004	
     -- Criteria Update: Factoring Country Risk Into Insurer Financial 	
Strength Ratings, Feb. 11, 2003	
     -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Munich Reinsurance Co. of Africa Ltd.	
Munich Mauritius Reinsurance Co. Ltd.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             A/Negative/--      A/Stable/--	
 Financial Strength Rating              A/Negative/--      A/Stable/--	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

