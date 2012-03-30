FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Vantage Drilling outlook to positive
#Market News
March 30, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P revises Vantage Drilling outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

March 30 - Overview	
     -- U.S.-based Vantage Drilling has acquired the Dragonquest drillship, 	
which is scheduled to begin an eight-year contract with Petrobras later this 	
year.	
     -- Vantage is issuing $775 million of add-on notes through its wholly 	
owned subsidiary Offshore Group Investment Ltd. to fund this acquisition.	
     -- We are revising our outlook on Vantage to positive from stable and 	
affirming our 'B-' corporate credit and senior secured debt ratings.  	
     -- The positive outlook reflects our expectation that the Dragonquest 	
contract will improve cash flow visibility and buffer any unexpected downtime 	
associated with its other vessels.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Vantage Drilling Co. (Vantage) to positive from stable. We affirmed the 'B-' 	
corporate credit rating on the company. 	
	
The issue-level rating on the senior secured notes will remain 'B-' (the same 	
as the corporate credit rating) following the proposed $775 million tack-on to 	
its existing $1.225 billion 11.5% notes due 2015. The recovery rating is '3' 	
indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of 	
a payment default. 	
	
The notes will be issued by Offshore Group Investment Ltd., which is a wholly 	
owned subsidiary of Vantage (Vantage guarantees the notes). Vantage is using 	
the add-on notes to fund the purchase and remaining constructing payments 	
associated with the Dragonquest drillship, which will be delivered in April 	
and is likely to start its eight-year contract with Petrobras by September 	
2012.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision reflects our view that the addition of the Dragonquest 	
drillship will improve Vantage's credit risk profile because the eight-year 	
contract provides good cash flow visibility. It also buffers downtime risk 	
associated with its other drillship, the Platinum Explorer, which currently 	
contributes a majority of earnings and cash flows to service debt. 	
	
We are also revising the outlook because we expect that Vantage's performance 	
will benefit from strengthening contract renewal day rates for 	
high-specification drillships and jackup rigs. Bid rates have improved, to the 	
mid-$500,000 to low-$600,000 range for new and highly sophisticated drillships 	
and to approximately $160,000 for high spec jackups. This bodes well for the 	
Tungsten Explorer drillship, which is currently being constructed and 	
scheduled to begin operations in mid-2013 (we expect a contract announcement 	
later this year). Most of its jackup fleet is contracted through 2012, meaning 	
that 2013 contracts should benefit from the improving day rate trend.	
	
The ratings on Houston-based offshore drilling company Vantage Drilling Co. 	
(Vantage) reflect the company's aggressive debt leverage, less-than-adequate 	
liquidity, and participation in the highly cyclical and competitive offshore 	
contract drilling industry. The ratings also reflect Vantage's relatively 	
young and technologically sophisticated fleet and its decent backlog, 	
especially from its drillships. 	
	
We consider Vantage's financial risk to be "highly leveraged". Pro forma debt 	
as of Dec. 31, 2011 was very high at $2.1 billion (including Standard & Poor's 	
adjustments for operating leases and accrued interest), resulting in 	
aggressive pro forma leverage of more than 6x assuming a full-year of 	
operation from the Dragonquest. To forecast its credit protection measures, we 	
have used relatively conservative assumptions, including a $550,000 day rate 	
for the Tungsten Explorer drillship and jackup day rates that average 	
approximately $145,000. We have also assumed 90% utilization on its vessels 	
and operating and maintenance expense on its drillship and jackups that 	
average 40% and 55% of revenues, respectively. The Dragonquest is scheduled to 	
begin operating for Petrobras in September at a day rate of approximately 	
$550,000 inclusive of bonuses. At this rate, and assuming at least 95% 	
utilization and a 60% to 70% EBITDA margin, we project that the Dragonquest 	
could contribute between $130 million and $150 million of EBITDA annually. 	
Under these assumptions, we project that Vantage will generate more than $400 	
million of annual EBITDA, corresponding to adjusted leverage in the mid to 	
high 5x area. We project that free operating cash flow could average in the 	
low $100 million range, assuming $15 million of maintenance capital spending 	
and approximately $270 million of cash interest (including projected financing 	
on the Tungsten Explorer).	
	
Vantage's vulnerable business risk profile incorporates its limited operating 	
diversity. It competes against some of the largest drillers in the industry, 	
and its small fleet size and scale leaves it vulnerable to competitive 	
pressures including relatively weaker day rates. We expect Vantage to continue 	
to operate in what we consider to be politically unstable regions (it 	
currently operates in West Africa and Malaysia), and we foresee that it will 	
remain vulnerable to geopolitical unrest. 	
	
Liquidity	
Vantage's liquidity profile is "less than adequate", incorporating the 	
following expectations and assumptions:	
	
     -- As of Dec. 31, 2011, Vantage had $110 million in cash and equivalents. 	
The company does not maintain a revolving credit facility.	
     -- Fixed expenses are substantial, with about $225 million of projected 	
cash interest expense per year pro forma for the add-on notes. 	
     -- Capital spending is minimal, approximately $15 million per year.	
     -- We envision FFO of approximately $130 million, with free cash flow in 	
the low $100 million area assuming a full year contribution from the 	
Dragonquest and Tungsten Explorer.	
     -- We do not believe that Vantage has the ability to absorb a 	
high-impact, low-probability event without the need for refinancing.	
	
Recovery analysis	
The issue-level rating on Vantage's senior secured debt is 'B-' (the same as 	
the corporate credit rating) and the recovery rating is '3', which indicates 	
our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment 	
default. For the full recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery 	
report on Vantage Drilling Co. to be published on RatingsDirect on the Global 	
Credit Portal following the release of this report. 	
	
Outlook	
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that we could upgrade the 	
corporate credit rating to 'B' later this year. An upgrade is likely if the 	
Dragonquest begins operating for Petrobras by September. An upgrade to 'B' 	
assumes that demand for Vantage's high-specification jackups and Tungsten 	
Explorer drillship will continue to be strong, with full year pro forma 	
leverage in the mid to high 5x area.	
	
A revision of the outlook to stable could occur if the Dragonquest experiences 	
significant mobilization issues that delay the start date with Petrobras or if 	
Vantage encounters material unplanned downtime on its Platinum Explorer 	
drillship.  	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011.	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009.	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised	
                                        To                 From	
Vantage Drilling Co.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Positive/--     B-/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
Offshore Group Investment Ltd.	
 Senior Secured                         B-        	
  Recovery Rating                       3           	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

