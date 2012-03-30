TEXT-Fitch on Chilean electricity sector

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Chilean Electricity Sector: Demand Growth to Spur Investment here March 30 - The Chilean electricity sector's regulatory framework is consistent and well-defined, opening opportunities for investment in energy infrastructure to meet growth needs, according to a Fitch Ratings report. Fitch believes that the current framework reduces Chilean electric company exposure to regulatory risks. Regulations have been successful in attracting investment in energy infrastructure and redefining Chile's electricity matrix while promoting long-term supply contracts. The government has recently announced a long-term energy plan with measures that further support the growth of the energy sector, including increased energy efficiency, development of renewable energies, and the acceleration of permits for new projects. Significant investments in power generation and transmission infrastructure are required to support energy demand growth, but Fitch notes the sector faces some challenges that may limit or delay future investments. These include citizen opposition to new projects, a lengthy environmental permit processes, and difficulties obtaining rights of way. The government recently announced some measures to address such difficulties. Fitch expects demand growth to return to its historic rate (5% -6%) in 2012. The Chilean regulators anticipate annual energy demand to grow by approximately 6% through 2021, which will require a significant expansion in existing infrastructure. Fitch also expects renewable power capacity to expand as new regulation requires that at least 5% of all electricity sold in the country comes from renewable sources as of 2010, with 0.5% annual increases starting in 2015. The full report 'Chilean Electricity Sector: Demand Growth to Spur Investment' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' This is part of series of country-specific reports Fitch has published on the Latin America power sector. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)