TEXT-S&P cuts Seven Seas Cruises S de R.L. ratings
#Credit RSS
August 22, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Seven Seas Cruises S de R.L. ratings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- We are lowering our issue-level rating on cruise line operator Seven 
Seas' $225 million 9.125% second-priority senior secured notes due 2019 to 
'CCC+' from 'B-' and revising our recovery rating to '6' from '5'.
     -- The downgrade reflects reduced recovery prospects for the 
second-priority notes following the company's issuance of a $40 million senior 
secured first-lien revolver and $300 million senior secured first-lien term 
loan. 

Rating Action
On Aug. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its issue-level 
rating to 'CCC+' from 'B-' on the cruise line operator Seven Seas Cruises S de 
R.L.'s $225 million 9.125% second-priority senior secured notes due 2019, and 
removed the issue-level rating from CreditWatch. We also revised our recovery 
rating on these notes to '6' from '5'. The '6' recovery rating indicates our 
expectation of negligible recovery (0% to 10%) for noteholders in the event of 
a payment default. 

All other ratings are unchanged, including the 'B' corporate credit rating. 
The outlook is stable.

Rationale
The downgrade reflects reduced recovery prospects for the second-priority 
notes following the company's issuance of a $40 million senior secured 
first-lien revolver and $300 million senior secured first-lien term loan. The 
required amortization on the recently issued term loan is $3 million on an 
annual basis compared to the $25 million annually for the previous term loan. 
This would result in a higher level of first-lien debt outstanding under our 
simulated default scenario versus our previous analysis, which would reduce 
the recovery prospects for the second-priority notes enough to warrant the 
downward revision to our recovery rating on the notes. (For the complete 
corporate credit rating rationale, please see the report on Seven Seas, 
published on June 19, 2012 on RatingsDirect.)

Recovery Analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report on Seven 
Seas, published on Aug. 13, 2012 on RatingsDirect.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Seven Seas Cruises S de R.L.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--

Downgraded And Removed From CreditWatch; Recovery Rating Revised
                                        To                 From
Seven Seas Cruises S de R.L.
 Senior Secured                         CCC+               B-/Watch Neg
   Recovery Rating                      6                  5

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
