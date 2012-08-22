TEXT-S&P cuts Seven Seas Cruises S de R.L. ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We are lowering our issue-level rating on cruise line operator Seven Seas' $225 million 9.125% second-priority senior secured notes due 2019 to 'CCC+' from 'B-' and revising our recovery rating to '6' from '5'. -- The downgrade reflects reduced recovery prospects for the second-priority notes following the company's issuance of a $40 million senior secured first-lien revolver and $300 million senior secured first-lien term loan. Rating Action On Aug. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its issue-level rating to 'CCC+' from 'B-' on the cruise line operator Seven Seas Cruises S de R.L.'s $225 million 9.125% second-priority senior secured notes due 2019, and removed the issue-level rating from CreditWatch. We also revised our recovery rating on these notes to '6' from '5'. The '6' recovery rating indicates our expectation of negligible recovery (0% to 10%) for noteholders in the event of a payment default. All other ratings are unchanged, including the 'B' corporate credit rating. The outlook is stable. Rationale The downgrade reflects reduced recovery prospects for the second-priority notes following the company's issuance of a $40 million senior secured first-lien revolver and $300 million senior secured first-lien term loan. The required amortization on the recently issued term loan is $3 million on an annual basis compared to the $25 million annually for the previous term loan. This would result in a higher level of first-lien debt outstanding under our simulated default scenario versus our previous analysis, which would reduce the recovery prospects for the second-priority notes enough to warrant the downward revision to our recovery rating on the notes. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, please see the report on Seven Seas, published on June 19, 2012 on RatingsDirect.) Recovery Analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report on Seven Seas, published on Aug. 13, 2012 on RatingsDirect. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Seven Seas Cruises S de R.L. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Downgraded And Removed From CreditWatch; Recovery Rating Revised To From Seven Seas Cruises S de R.L. Senior Secured CCC+ B-/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 6 5 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)