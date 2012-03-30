FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms London & Regional Debt Securitisation No. 1
March 30, 2012 / 4:45 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms London & Regional Debt Securitisation No. 1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed London & Regional Debt Securitisation
No. 1 plc's (LoRDS 1) commercial mortgage-backed floating-rate notes due 2014
notes, as follows:	
	
GBP207.7m class A (XS0235319331): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Negative 	
	
GBP26.5m class B (XS0235319687): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative 	
	
The stabilisation of certain UK commercial property sub-markets, and 	
consequently the performance of the collateral supporting this single loan CMBS,	
is reflected in the in affirmation of both note classes. The Negative Outlooks 	
are maintained, however, in light of the balloon risk that the transaction faces	
at loan maturity in October 2012. 	
	
Other than a single Salford office property, the units are located in Greater 	
London, albeit not all in prime submarkets. The tenant profile is strong with 	
86% of in place rent being provided by investment grade tenants and this has 	
contributed to the stable interest cover ratio (ICR) which has been 	
approximately 2x since the transactions' closing. The weighted average unexpired	
lease term is 6.98 years. 	
	
While Fitch estimates the securitised A-note to be moderately leveraged at 70.8%	
loan-to-value (LTV) the whole loan LTV is estimated to be in excess of 100%. 	
This indicates that refinancing of the debt would prove difficult unless the 	
borrower takes positive action, such as a significant equity contribution to 	
reduce overall leverage. Fitch perceives such intervention to be unlikely prior 	
to maturity.  	
	
Should refinancing options not be available, the transaction may be exposed to 	
uncertainty over the work-out process, both in terms of timing, parties involved	
and costs, given the absence of an appointed independent servicer at transaction	
closing in January 2006. The tail period, envisaged to work out the loan by 	
legal final maturity, is also relatively short at two years. 	
	
Notwithstanding, Fitch still expects the securitised A-note to repay in full 	
prior to bond maturity in October 2014 and the aforementioned balloon risk is 	
consistent with the existing ratings and Outlook. 	
	
Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance	
update will be made available shortly on the agency's website, 	
www.fitchratings.com.	
	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,	
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, 	
servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports.	
	
Applicable criteria, "EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria", dated 04 April 2011 and 	
'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 4 August 2011, is available 	
at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
