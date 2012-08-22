FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Silverleaf Finance XIII LLC notes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- Silverleaf Finance XIII LLC's issuance is a securitization backed by 
vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans.
     -- We assigned our ratings to the class A and B variable-funding notes.
     -- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement 
and the servicer's ability and experience in the timeshare market, among other 
factors.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 22, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today assigned its ratings to Silverleaf Finance XIII LLC's $100 million 
variable-funding notes (see list).

The note issuance is a securitization backed by vacation ownership interval 
(timeshare) loans.

The ratings reflect our opinion of the credit enhancement available in the 
form of overcollateralization, subordination (with respect to the class A 
notes only), a reserve account, and available excess spread. Our ratings also 
reflect our view of the servicer's, Silverleaf Resort Inc.'s, servicing 
ability and experience in the timeshare market. The transaction includes a 
step-up interest margin on the class A and B notes after the end of the 
revolving period, but our rating does not address any step-up interest 
payments to the noteholders.
 
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 
report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012
     -- Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments In Transaction 
Accounts, May 31, 2012
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13, 2011
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Methodology For Servicer Risk 
Assessment, May 28, 2009
     -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Overview Of 
Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions, Oct. 1, 2006 
     -- Rating Criteria For U.S. Timeshare Loan Securitizations, Oct. 8, 2003 
 
RATINGS ASSIGNED
Silverleaf Finance XIII LLC

Class       Rating       Amount (mil. $)
A           A (sf)                 83.70
B           BBB (sf)               16.30

