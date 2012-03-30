FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P puts Bank Tercas 'BB-' rating on watch negative
#Market News
March 30, 2012 / 4:56 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P puts Bank Tercas 'BB-' rating on watch negative

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

March 30 - Overview	
     -- On March 27, 2012, Italy-based Cassa di Risparmio della Provincia di 	
Teramo SpA (Tercas) announced a EUR9 million loss, a capital increase of up to 	
EUR60 million, and a new business plan. 	
     -- We are placing the 'BB-' rating on CreditWatch with negative 	
implications. 	
     -- We aim to resolve the CreditWatch within the CreditWatch horizon upon 	
the outcome of the capital increase, and our analysis of the new business plan 	
and its effect on the bank's performance.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB-' 	
long-term rating on Italy-based Cassa di Risparmio della Provincia di Teramo 	
SpA (Tercas) on CreditWatch with negative implications. At the same time, we 	
affirmed the 'B' short-term credit rating.	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that Tercas' performance remains 	
vulnerable to further deterioration, particularly considering high and rising 	
credit losses, which in 2011 increased more than what we had incorporated into 	
our ratings. 	
	
Meanwhile, following the appointment of a new general manager in February 	
2012, Tercas is going through a reorganization process and developing a new 	
business plan to enhance profitability, restore an adequate capital position, 	
and improve the bank's credit risk management. In addition, the bank has 	
announced a capital increase of up to EUR60 million.	
	
Tercas posted about a EUR9 million loss in 2011, mainly due to high credit 	
losses of about EUR78 million and EUR4.7 million in negative mark-to-market 	
valuations on financial assets. We noticed that asset quality deteriorated 	
materially, more than we previously anticipated, leading to higher credit 	
losses than we had expected. Combined with persistently negative economic 	
conditions, the bank's gross nonperforming assets (NPAs) reached a high of 	
about 16% at year-end 2011 versus 11% in 2010. In our view, Tercas' large 	
single-name exposures, mainly to the real estate sector outside of its home 	
territory, weigh on its asset quality performance. NPA coverage by provisions, 	
at about 25% at year-end 2011, is weaker than peers' and, in our view, still 	
negatively exposes the bank to possible additional credit losses in the next 	
few years.	
	
The capital increase is part of management's actions to strengthen the bank's 	
capital position, with the aim to reach a regulatory Tier 1 ratio above 8% by 	
2014. The bank's capital position has materially declined in the last two 	
years, also because of the Banca Caripe acquisition, with a core Tier 1 ratio 	
of 5.8% at year-end 2011 compared to 10.7% in 2009. We expect further pressure 	
on the bank's earnings this year from possible asset quality deterioration and 	
still high credit losses arising from the difficult economic conditions.	
	
CreditWatch	
Standard & Poor's aims to resolve the CreditWatch placement within the 	
CreditWatch horizon, after analyzing the combined impact of the new business 	
plan, the announced capital increase, and the likely future direction of the 	
bank's asset quality and profitability on our assessment of its capital and 	
earnings position. Upon resolution of the CreditWatch placement, everything 	
else being equal, we could affirm the long-term counterparty credit rating or 	
lower it by one notch. 	
	
We could downgrade the bank by one notch if we revised our assessment of the 	
bank's capital and earnings position to "weak" from "moderate" according to 	
our criteria. This could happen if we conclude that the announced capital 	
increase was unlikely to go through, or if after going through we conclude 	
that the business plan or asset quality measures won't be enough to boost 	
performance and keep our forecast risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio 	
consistently above 5% over the next 12-18 months.  	
	
Conversely, we could affirm the long-term rating if, everything else being 	
equal, we anticipate that the capital increase and the other measures the bank 	
takes under the business plan would support a stronger capital and earnings 	
assessment, and we saw stabilization in asset quality trends. This would be 	
the case specifically if these measures lead us to expect that our RAC ratio 	
would remain consistently above 5% over the next 12-18 months. 	
	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
Issuer Credit Rating        BB-	
	
SACP                        bb-	
 Anchor                     bbb	
 Business Position          Moderate (-1)	
 Capital and Earnings       Moderate (-1)	
 Risk Position              Weak (-2)	
 Funding and Liquidity      Average and Adequate (0)	
	
Support                     0	
 GRE Support                0	
 Group Support              0	
 Sovereign Support          0	
	
Additional Factors          0	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Bank Capital Methodology and Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Cassa di Risparmio della Provincia di Teramo SpA	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BB-/Watch Neg/B    BB-/Negative/B	
 Certificate Of Deposit                 BB-/Watch Neg/B    BB-/B	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

