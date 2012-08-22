FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P affirms Greystone Servicing servicer ranking at STRONG
#Market News
August 22, 2012 / 4:10 PM / in 5 years

S&P affirms Greystone Servicing servicer ranking at STRONG

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- We affirmed our STRONG overall ranking on Greystone Servicing Corp. 
Inc. as a commercial loan primary servicer. The outlook remains stable.
     -- Greystone is a top Fannie Mae and FHA lender and has a successful 
servicing track record. It has a highly experienced and tenured management 
team, an effective asset management structure, and solid compliance and 
quality control environment.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 22, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today affirmed its STRONG ranking on Greystone Servicing Corp. Inc. 
(Greystone) as a commercial loan primary servicer. Our outlook for the primary 
servicer ranking remains stable.

We based our rankings on our favorable assessment of Greystone's management 
and organization, which includes a highly experienced staff, an effective 
organizational structure and a sound quality control and audit framework. Most 
of the loan portfolio currently consists of multifamily loans backed by 
government sponsored entities (GSEs). However, we believe the company 
maintains the experience, systems, and processes, which the company could 
leverage to service other loan and investor types.

KEY RANKING FACTORS

Strengths:

     -- Controlled growth and successful track record servicing its lender 
clients and mortgage borrowers;
     -- Seasoned and experienced management team with good tenure;
     -- Effective asset management structure based on unique portfolio 
requirements; and
     -- Strong audit, compliance, and control environment.
 
Weakness:

     -- The serviced portfolio is predominantly a GSE multifamily product
 
Greystone is wholly owned by Greystone Select Holdings LLC and has been in the 
real estate lending business for nearly two decades. The company works with 
large and small clients, on transactions of all sizes and degrees of 
complexity. The servicer specializes in the origination and servicing of 
multifamily and health-care properties. The company has affiliated entities 
that specialize in property management and real estate development, as well as 
the handling of accounts receivables and management of skilled nursing 
facilities.

As of June 30, 2012, the company serviced a portfolio of approximately 2,700 
loans representing a total unpaid principal balance of approximately $10.6 
billion. Greystone predominantly originates loans for Fannie Mae and FHA. 
Consequently, most of the serviced portfolio is backed by multifamily and 
health-care properties. Greystone operates in seven primary locations and has 
its servicing operations in Warrenton, Va. 

OUTLOOK

The outlook for the commercial mortgage primary servicer ranking is stable. 
The company continues to specialize in loans backed by multifamily and 
health-care properties. Growth plans are reasonable, and the company has a 
skilled servicing team and enjoys strong corporate support.

RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA

     -- Greystone Servicing Corp. Servicer Evaluation Report, April 20, 2010
     -- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On 
Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, April 16, 2009
     -- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., Sept. 21, 2004
     -- Select Servicer List

