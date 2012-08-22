TEXT-Fitch cuts 5 classes of J.P. Morgan 2005-LDP5

Aug 22 - Fitch Ratings downgrades five classes of J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Series Corp. commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series 2005-LDP5. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The downgrades are the result of increased loss expectations primarily from the specially serviced loans. Fitch modeled losses of 6.99% of the remaining pool; losses to date based on the original pool balance are 0.40%. Fitch designated 35 loans (19.6%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which include 11 specially serviced loans (8.41%). In addition, Fitch has been notified by the servicer that the DRA-CRT Portfolio II (3.86%), has recently transferred to the special servicer for imminent maturity default. As of the August 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has been reduced by 18.9% (including 0.4% of realized losses) to $3.403 billion from $4.197 billion at issuance. Interest shortfalls are affecting classes L through NR. Three loans in the pool (0.9%) are currently defeased. The largest contributor to Fitch's modeled losses is the specially-serviced real estate owned (REO) Hanover Mall (2.4% of the pool) located in Hanover, MA. The 706,005 square foot (sf) regional mall was built in 1971 and is located 25 miles south of Boston, MA. The loan was transferred to the special servicer in November 2009 for imminent payment default and foreclosure of the property was completed in February 2010 after unsuccessful negotiations with the sponsor. The special servicer continues to work on releasing the in-line space and anticipates the opening of a new junior anchor space in late 2012. The second largest contributor to Fitch's model losses is a 526,245 sf office complex (2.7%), located in Irving, TX. The loan was transferred to the special servicer in March 2012 due to a covenant default. NEC is the sole tenant and their lease expires five months after the loan's maturity in October 2015. They have provided notice of their intention to downsize their footprint by 50% at that time. The third largest contributor to Fitch's modeled losses is an office property (0.9% of the pool) consisting of two buildings connected on the upper floors totaling 289,279 sf, in Southfield, MI. Occupancy is currently 68% after a major tenant, Metropolitan Life Insurance downsized to 63,000 sf. The sponsor is actively marketing the vacant space and leasing activity has marginally improved with prospective tenants showing interest. Fitch downgrades the following classes as indicated: --$52.5 million class F to 'BBsf' from 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable; --$52.5 million class H to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE95%; --$42 million class J to 'CCCsf' from 'B-sf'; RE0%; --$26.2 million class L to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf', RE0%; --$15.7 million class N to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE0%. In addition, Fitch affirms the following classes and revises Outlooks and Recovery Estimates as indicated: --$200.8 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$171.5 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$1.4 billion class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$95.5 million class A-SB at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$298.9 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$419.7 million class A-M at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$299 million class A-J at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$26.2 million class B at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$73.5 million class C at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$42 million class D at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$21 million class E at 'BBBsf' ; Outlook Stable; --$36.7 million class G at 'BBsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$63 million class K at 'CCCsf'; RE0%; --$15.7 million class M at 'CCsf'; RE0%; --$5.2 million class O at 'Csf'; RE0%; --$5.2 million class P at 'Csf'; RE0%; --$10.5 million class Q at 'Csf'; RE0%. Class A-1 and A-2FL have paid in full. Fitch does not rate class NR or any of the rake classes HG-1 through HG-5. The ratings on classes X-1 and X-2 were previously withdrawn. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions