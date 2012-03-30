FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch publishes new issue report on TFOVIS 12U
#Market News
March 30, 2012 / 5:05 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch publishes new issue report on TFOVIS 12U

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 - Fitch Ratings has published a New Issue Report on TFOVIS 12U.	
	
This Unidades de Inversion (UDI) 854 million transaction is the first 	
securitization of 2012 by Fondo de Vivienda del Instituto de Seguridad y 	
Servicios Sociales de los Trabajadores del Estado (FOVISSSTE). This transaction 	
is denominated in UDIs and is part of the MXP19 billion program authorized by 	
Comision Nacional Bancaria y de Valores (CNBV) in 2012. 	
	
The report provides a detailed and up-to-date perspective on key credit 	
characteristics of the TFOVIS 12U transaction, such as the quality of the 	
mortgage portfolio, credit enhancement, underwriting and servicing capabilities 	
of the originator, as well as the financial and legal structure of the 	
transaction.

