TEXT-Fitch rates NYC's TFA bank bonds 'AAA'
August 22, 2012 / 4:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rates NYC's TFA bank bonds 'AAA'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AAA' rating to the bank bonds
corresponding to the following series of New York City Transitional Finance
Authority (TFA) future tax secured bonds:

--$350,000,000 fiscal 2013 series A, subseries A-4, A-5, A-6 and A-7.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

The rating is being assigned in connection with the standby bond purchase
agreements, dated Aug. 1, 2012, between TFA and The Northern Trust Company
(subseries A-4), TFA and U.S. Bank National Association (subseries A-5), and TFA
and State Street Bank and Trust Company and California State Teacher's
Retirement System (subseries A-6 and subseries A-7).

Based on a review of the terms governing bank bonds specified in the standby
bond purchase agreements it is Fitch's opinion that the incremental risk
associated with bank bonds does not have a material impact on TFA's long-term
credit rating.

For more information, see Fitch's press release 'Fitch Rates NYC Transitional
Finance Authority's $1.2B Bonds 'AAA'; Outlook Stable' dated Aug. 3, 2012,
available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported
Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from
Creditscope.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012);
--'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012).

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria

