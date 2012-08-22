FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Angola's 'BB-/B' ratings
#Market News
August 22, 2012

TEXT-S&P affirms Angola's 'BB-/B' ratings

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview
     -- We are affirming our long- and short-term foreign and local currency 
sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Angola at 'BB-/B'.
     -- The stable outlook balances our view of Angola's low fiscal and 
external debt burdens against its institutional weaknesses, policy 
limitations, and lack of economic diversification.

Rating Action
On Aug. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long-term 
foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Angola 
at 'BB-'. We also affirmed our 'B' short-term foreign and local currency 
sovereign credit ratings on Angola. The transfer and convertibility (T&C) 
assessment of 'BB-' has also been affirmed. The outlook is stable.

Rationale
The ratings on the Republic of Angola are constrained by what we believe are 
weak institutions, a low level of development outside the oil sector, 
persistent double-digit inflation, and political succession risk and related 
political tensions. The ratings are supported primarily by the country's large 
hydrocarbon endowment, strong growth prospects, and low government and 
external debt levels. In addition, Angola's level of prosperity (measured as 
GDP per capita) is high, although there is huge income disparity. 

We believe that elections due on Aug. 31, 2012, will almost certainly be won 
by the ruling MPLA, and the president, Jose Eduardo dos Santos, re-elected. 
However, presidential succession is untested in post-conflict Angola (Mr. 
Santos has ruled for 33 years) and entails a risk to policy continuity. That 
said, recent developments, such as the announcement that Manuel Vicente, the 
former head of state-owned oil concessionaire, Sonangol, will appear as the 
"number two candidate" on the party list for the August 2012 elections, 
suggest that a succession plan is in place. Such a plan will in our view 
provide some clarity.

As a hydrocarbon-dependent economy, Angola is prone to potential oil-price 
(and production volume) shocks, and we believe the sovereign's capacity to 
adequately respond to such shocks still needs to be developed. We also believe 
transparency, policy expertise, institutional capacity, and debt management 
practices need strengthening, especially when compared with similarly rated 
peers. Notwithstanding these structural constraints, Angola has made some 
progress in strengthening its economic management in line with recommendations 
made under the country's (now completed) Stand-By Arrangement with the 
International Monetary Fund. 

Crucially, in our view, Angola has gained a reputation as a reliable partner 
within the oil industry, which has attracted many of the world's largest oil 
companies to the country. This is primarily due to Angola respecting existing 
oil contract terms (it maintained contract terms even through very difficult 
times during the civil war of 1975-2002). However, owing to the complexity of 
deep-water offshore drilling, oil production is susceptible to production 
disruptions; for example, in 2011 oil production fell sharply, undermining GDP 
growth. 

Nevertheless, we anticipate that Angola's oil sector will continue to grow in 
the medium term, with production averaging at least 1.8 million barrels per 
day (barring major technical outages), which should help to strengthen fiscal 
and external balance sheets. The non-oil economy is also likely to perform 
strongly in the medium term, albeit from a very low base, led by services and 
infrastructure. We forecast that real GDP per capita growth will average more 
than 3% per year between 2012 and 2015. While fiscal surpluses are projected 
to average at least 5% of GDP, sizable off-budget activities create a 
borrowing requirement unrelated to the headline deficit in some years. Angola 
has a small net external asset position, and we forecast that this will be 
bolstered by current account surpluses averaging about 8% of GDP per year over 
the next few years. We forecast that with some moderation of government 
borrowing, a slightly depreciating exchange rate, and continued double-digit 
inflation and nominal GDP growth, the government may achieve a small net asset 
position of about 8% of GDP by 2015. Angola's GDP per capita, which we 
estimate at about $5,800 in 2012, compares favorably with most peers, although 
huge income disparities exist. As with several other countries at similar 
levels of development, the ratings on Angola are constrained by data quality 
issues. 

Outlook
The stable outlook balances Angola's low fiscal and external debt burdens 
against its institutional weaknesses, policy limitations, and lack of economic 
diversification. The outlook also reflects our view that policy continuity 
after the forthcoming presidential elections will be maintained and that 
institutional quality and transparency will improve, albeit slowly.

Downward pressure on the rating could build if global oil prices fall sharply, 
leading to a decline in oil revenues, or if government debt or inflation rise 
significantly. In addition, an unexpected deterioration in the political or 
institutional environment could also put downward pressure on the ratings. 

We could consider raising the ratings if Angola's economy diversifies 
significantly, and if institutional capacity and transparency improve 
substantially, converging with that of higher rated peers. 

Related Criteria And Research 

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal, unless otherwise stated.

     -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology and Assumptions, June 30, 2011
     -- Criteria for Determining Transfer and Convertibility Assessments, May 
18, 2009

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Angola (Republic of)
 Sovereign Credit Rating                BB-/Stable/B       
 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment
  Local Currency                        BB-                

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
