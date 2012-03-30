FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch takes rating actions on 30 credit-linked notes
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2012 / 5:26 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch takes rating actions on 30 credit-linked notes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 30 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Takes Various Rating Actions
on 30 	
Credit-Linked NotesMarch 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 24, downgraded four and 	
upgraded two credit-linked notes (CLN) following a periodic review. A 	
spreadsheet detailing Fitch's rating actions for the 23 public tranches is 	
available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link above.	
	
The transactions are credit-liked to one or more risk-presenting entities as the	
transaction's underlying reference entity, swap counterparty and qualified 	
investment. Fitch monitors the performance of these underlying risk-presenting 	
entities and adjusts the rating of each transaction accordingly. The Rating 	
Outlook on each transaction reflects the Outlook on the main risk driver, which 	
is the lowest rated risk-presenting entity. 	
	
Eight of the transactions reviewed contain subordinated notes as the qualified 	
investment of the CLN. Four of these CLNs were downgraded following 	
consideration of Fitch's updated criteria on bank capital securities. On March 	
8, 2012, Fitch took rating actions on bank capital securities reflecting the 	
application of Fitch's criteria for 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar 	
Securities', published on Dec. 15, 2011. 	
	
Additionally, four of the transactions reviewed contain terms which allow the 	
qualified investment issuer to exercise an early make-whole call on the 	
qualified investment of the CLN. This exercise would cause an early termination 	
event and could expose holders of the affected CLN to potential termination 	
payments and currency exchange risk. However, use of this make-whole call 	
provision remains highly unlikely since such a call would cost the qualified 	
investment issuer a premium approximately 130-140% over current par value. 	
Additionally, an exercise of the make-whole call provisions in any of the four 	
CLNs would not result in a loss to the notes at current exchange rates. Fitch 	
views the current probability of loss on these notes from the make-whole call as	
sufficiently remote at the current rating levels.	
	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above	
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 	
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
The information used to assess these ratings was sourced from the swap 	
counterparty, transaction reports and the public domain.	
	
Fitch's counterparty criteria is under review and currently subject to an 	
exposure draft consultation. The exposure draft proposals, if adopted into 	
criteria, are not expected to result in rating action on existing transactions; 	
however this cannot be precluded if the final revised criteria differ materially	
from the exposure draft proposals.	
	
Applicable Criteria &

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.