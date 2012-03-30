TEXT-S&P places Expro Holdings U.K. 3 on watch positive

March 30 - Overview -- U.K. oil field services company Expro Holdings U.K. 3 Ltd. (Expro) has announced that it will sell its Connectors and Measurements division to Siemens AG for $630 million. -- We anticipate that Expro will use the majority of the net proceeds to reduce first-lien debt, which stands at $1.35 billion. -- We are therefore placing our 'CCC+' long-term corporate credit rating on Expro on CreditWatch positive. -- The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility of us upgrading Expro by one notch if it uses the proceeds from the sale to materially reduce debt, subject to its credit metrics being commensurate with a 'B-' rating. Rating Action On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'CCC+' long-term corporate credit rating on U.K. oil field services company Expro Holdings U.K. 3 Ltd. (Expro) on CreditWatch with positive implications. At the same time, we placed the following issue ratings on CreditWatch positive: -- The 'B+' issue rating on the $160 million super-senior revolving credit facility (RCF) issued for Expro Holdings U.K. 4 Ltd. (not rated). The recovery rating on the RCF is '1+', reflecting our expectation of full (100%) recovery for creditors in an event of default. -- The 'B-' issue rating on Expro's $1.35 billion senior secured term loan D. The recovery rating on the loan is '2', reflecting our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in an event of default. -- The 'B-' issue rating on the $1.4 billion senior secured notes due 2016, issued by Expro Finance Luxembourg S.C.A. The recovery rating on the notes is '2', reflecting our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in an event of default. -- The 'CCC' issue rating on the $869 million mezzanine loan issued for Expro Holdings U.K. 4. The recovery rating on the loan is '5', reflecting our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in an event of default. Rationale The CreditWatch placement follows Expro's announcement that it intends to sell its Connectors and Measurements (C&M) division to German industrial conglomerate Siemens AG (A+/Positive/A-1+) for $630 million. (This sum represents almost 30% of Expro's total Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt of $2.26 billion, which excludes the very substantial $3.5 billion shareholder loan outstanding.) We anticipate that, as specified in the senior secured notes indenture, Expro will use the majority of the net proceeds from the sale to reduce first-lien debt, which stands at $1.35 billion, with the balance used to fund growth. This debt reduction could include an offer to redeem the senior secured notes at par (plus any applicable premium and accrued interest). C&M provides high-specification and bespoke power and data connectors, gauges, and sensors. It has a leading position in the global subsea connectors market, and contributed 10% of Expro's sales in the first nine months of the financial year to March 31, 2012. The sale is subject to approval by the competition authorities in Norway and management expects the transaction to be completed in May 2012. An upgrade will depend on our view of Expro's operational and financial performance and its business prospects following the completion of the sale. We will take into account both Expro's ability to generate sufficient operating cash flow to cover capital expenditures (capex; mostly tied to new contracts) as well as to return adjusted debt to EBITDA to 6.5x or less over the next 12 to 18 months. In the rolling 12 months to Dec. 31, 2011, Expro's operating performance was relatively stable, although below management's expectations, while the company's financial performance remained weak. On an adjusted basis, Expro's revenues increased by 8.8% to $1.1 billion over the same period, with EBITDA 1% higher at $242 million. Reported free operating cash flow (FOCF) was highly negative at $196.7 million, reflecting a mostly temporary increase in working capital needs of $71.6 million and a substantial expansion in reported capex to $135.0 million. Net reported debt on Dec. 31, 2011, amounted to $2.164 billion, equivalent to 9.4x EBITDA. Liquidity We classify Expro's liquidity as "adequate" as defined in our criteria. Under our base-case assumption of continued modest underlying growth (taking into account the announced sale), we forecast that sources will exceed uses by 1.4x over the 12 months to March 31, 2013, assuming that the net sale proceeds are used for debt reduction. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Expro had a cash balance of $80 million and available credit lines of $135 million. According to management, as of the same date, the company was in compliance with its maintenance covenants (as amended in 2011) under the mezzanine loan and RCF agreements. The next debt maturity is the $160 million RCF (increased in August 2011) in December 2014. Recovery analysis The issue rating on the $160 million super-senior revolving credit facility issued for Expro Holdings U.K. 4 is 'B+', three notches above the corporate credit rating on Expro. The recovery rating on the RCF is '1+', reflecting our expectation of full (100%) recovery in an event of default. The issue rating on Expro's $1.35 billion senior secured term loan D is 'B-', one notch above the rating on Expro. The recovery rating on the loan is '2', reflecting our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in an event of default. The term loan D effectively passes the proceeds of the senior secured notes from Expro Finance Luxembourg to Expro Holdings U.K. 4. The issue rating on the $1.4 billion senior secured notes due 2016, issued by Expro Finance Luxembourg, is 'B-', one notch above the rating on Expro. The recovery rating on the notes is '2', reflecting our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in an event of default. The issue rating on the $869 million mezzanine loan issued for Expro Holdings U.K. 4 is 'CCC', one notch below the rating on Expro. The recovery rating on the loan is '5', reflecting our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in an event of default. For our detailed recovery report, see "Expro Holdings U.K. 3 Ltd. Recovery Rating Profile," published Nov. 22, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. CreditWatch The CreditWatch positive placement reflects the possibility that we could raise our rating on Expro by one notch if the sale proceeds are used to materially reduce debt, subject to Expro's financial metrics and business prospects being commensurate with a 'B-' rating. Specifically, an upgrade will depend on our view of Expro's ability to generate sufficient operating cash flow to cover capex and to return adjusted debt to EBITDA to 6.5x or less in the next 12 to 18 months. An upgrade will also be contingent on liquidity remaining "adequate" over the next two years, in line with our criteria. We could remove the long-term rating from CreditWatch and affirm it at 'CCC+' if we conclude that negative FOCF is likely to continue draining liquidity in 2012-2013 and 2013-2014. We intend to resolve the CreditWatch placement in the next three months, once the sale has been completed. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Expro Holdings U.K. 3 Ltd. Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Watch Pos/-- CCC+/Negative/-- Senior Secured Debt B+/Watch Pos B+ Recovery Rating 1+ 1+ Senior Secured Debt B-/Watch Pos B- Recovery Rating 2 2 Subordinated Debt CCC/Watch Pos CCC Recovery Rating 5 5 Expro Finance Luxembourg S.C.A. Senior Secured Debt* B-/Watch Pos B- Recovery Rating 2 2 *Guaranteed by Expro Holdings U.K. 3 Ltd. 