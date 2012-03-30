FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P places Expro Holdings U.K. 3 on watch positive
March 30, 2012 / 5:36 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P places Expro Holdings U.K. 3 on watch positive

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

March 30 - Overview	
     -- U.K. oil field services company Expro Holdings U.K. 3 Ltd. (Expro) has 	
announced that it will sell its Connectors and Measurements division to 	
Siemens AG for $630 million. 	
     -- We anticipate that Expro will use the majority of the net proceeds to 	
reduce first-lien debt, which stands at $1.35 billion.	
     -- We are therefore placing our 'CCC+' long-term corporate credit rating 	
on Expro on CreditWatch positive.	
     -- The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility of us upgrading 	
Expro by one notch if it uses the proceeds from the sale to materially reduce 	
debt, subject to its credit metrics being commensurate with a 'B-' rating.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'CCC+' 	
long-term corporate credit rating on U.K. oil field services company Expro 	
Holdings U.K. 3 Ltd. (Expro) on CreditWatch with positive implications. 	
	
At the same time, we placed the following issue ratings on CreditWatch 	
positive:	
     -- The 'B+' issue rating on the $160 million super-senior revolving 	
credit facility (RCF) issued for Expro Holdings U.K. 4 Ltd. (not rated). The 	
recovery rating on the RCF is '1+', reflecting our expectation of full (100%) 	
recovery for creditors in an event of default.	
     -- The 'B-' issue rating on Expro's $1.35 billion senior secured term 	
loan D. The recovery rating on the loan is '2', reflecting our expectation of 	
substantial (70%-90%) recovery in an event of default.	
     -- The 'B-' issue rating on the $1.4 billion senior secured notes due 	
2016, issued by Expro Finance Luxembourg S.C.A. The recovery rating on the 	
notes is '2', reflecting our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in 	
an event of default.	
     -- The 'CCC' issue rating on the $869 million mezzanine loan issued for 	
Expro Holdings U.K. 4. The recovery rating on the loan is '5', reflecting our 	
expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in an event of default.	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch placement follows Expro's announcement that it intends to sell 	
its Connectors and Measurements (C&M) division to German industrial 	
conglomerate Siemens AG (A+/Positive/A-1+) for $630 million. (This sum 	
represents almost 30% of Expro's total Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt of 	
$2.26 billion, which excludes the very substantial $3.5 billion shareholder 	
loan outstanding.) 	
	
We anticipate that, as specified in the senior secured notes indenture, Expro 	
will use the majority of the net proceeds from the sale to reduce first-lien 	
debt, which stands at $1.35 billion, with the balance used to fund growth. 	
This debt reduction could include an offer to redeem the senior secured notes 	
at par (plus any applicable premium and accrued interest).	
	
C&M provides high-specification and bespoke power and data connectors, gauges, 	
and sensors. It has a leading position in the global subsea connectors market, 	
and contributed 10% of Expro's sales in the first nine months of the financial 	
year to March 31, 2012. The sale is subject to approval by the competition 	
authorities in Norway and management expects the transaction to be completed 	
in May 2012. 	
	
An upgrade will depend on our view of Expro's operational and financial 	
performance and its business prospects following the completion of the sale. 	
We will take into account both Expro's ability to generate sufficient 	
operating cash flow to cover capital expenditures (capex; mostly tied to new 	
contracts) as well as to return adjusted debt to EBITDA to 6.5x or less over 	
the next 12 to 18 months. 	
	
In the rolling 12 months to Dec. 31, 2011, Expro's operating performance was 	
relatively stable, although below management's expectations, while the 	
company's financial performance remained weak. On an adjusted basis, Expro's 	
revenues increased by 8.8% to $1.1 billion over the same period, with EBITDA 	
1% higher at $242 million. Reported free operating cash flow (FOCF) was highly 	
negative at $196.7 million, reflecting a mostly temporary increase in working 	
capital needs of $71.6 million and a substantial expansion in reported capex 	
to $135.0 million. Net reported debt on Dec. 31, 2011, amounted to $2.164 	
billion, equivalent to 9.4x EBITDA.	
	
Liquidity	
We classify Expro's liquidity as "adequate" as defined in our criteria. Under 	
our base-case assumption of continued modest underlying growth (taking into 	
account the announced sale), we forecast that sources will exceed uses by 1.4x 	
over the 12 months to March 31, 2013, assuming that the net sale proceeds are 	
used for debt reduction. 	
	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, Expro had a cash balance of $80 million and available 	
credit lines of $135 million. According to management, as of the same date, 	
the company was in compliance with its maintenance covenants (as amended in 	
2011) under the mezzanine loan and RCF agreements. The next debt maturity is 	
the $160 million RCF (increased in August 2011) in December 2014. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
The issue rating on the $160 million super-senior revolving credit facility 	
issued for Expro Holdings U.K. 4 is 'B+', three notches above the corporate 	
credit rating on Expro. The recovery rating on the RCF is '1+', reflecting our 	
expectation of full (100%) recovery in an event of default.	
	
The issue rating on Expro's $1.35 billion senior secured term loan D is 'B-', 	
one notch above the rating on Expro. The recovery rating on the loan is '2', 	
reflecting our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in an event of 	
default. 	
	
The term loan D effectively passes the proceeds of the senior secured notes 	
from Expro Finance Luxembourg to Expro Holdings U.K. 4.	
	
The issue rating on the $1.4 billion senior secured notes due 2016, issued by 	
Expro Finance Luxembourg, is 'B-', one notch above the rating on Expro. The 	
recovery rating on the notes is '2', reflecting our expectation of substantial 	
(70%-90%) recovery in an event of default.	
	
The issue rating on the $869 million mezzanine loan issued for Expro Holdings 	
U.K. 4 is 'CCC', one notch below the rating on Expro. The recovery rating on 	
the loan is '5', reflecting our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in an 	
event of default.	
	
For our detailed recovery report, see "Expro Holdings U.K. 3 Ltd. Recovery 	
Rating Profile," published Nov. 22, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global 	
Credit Portal.	
	
CreditWatch 	
The CreditWatch positive placement reflects the possibility that we could 	
raise our rating on Expro by one notch if the sale proceeds are used to 	
materially reduce debt, subject to Expro's financial metrics and business 	
prospects being commensurate with a 'B-' rating. Specifically, an upgrade will 	
depend on our view of Expro's ability to generate sufficient operating cash 	
flow to cover capex and to return adjusted debt to EBITDA to 6.5x or less in 	
the next 12 to 18 months. An upgrade will also be contingent on liquidity 	
remaining "adequate" over the next two years, in line with our criteria. 	
	
We could remove the long-term rating from CreditWatch and affirm it at 'CCC+' 	
if we conclude that negative FOCF is likely to continue draining liquidity in 	
2012-2013 and 2013-2014. 	
	
We intend to resolve the CreditWatch placement in the next three months, once 	
the sale has been completed.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal, unless otherwise stated.	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Expro Holdings U.K. 3 Ltd.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                CCC+/Watch Pos/--  CCC+/Negative/--	
  Senior Secured Debt                   B+/Watch Pos       B+	
   Recovery Rating                      1+                 1+	
  Senior Secured Debt                   B-/Watch Pos       B-	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  2	
  Subordinated Debt                     CCC/Watch Pos      CCC	
   Recovery Rating                      5                  5	
	
Expro Finance Luxembourg S.C.A.	
  Senior Secured Debt*                  B-/Watch Pos       B-	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  2	
*Guaranteed by Expro Holdings U.K. 3 Ltd.	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

