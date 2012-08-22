FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts Corpbanca to 'BBB+'
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
August 22, 2012 / 7:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Corpbanca to 'BBB+'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- Chile-based Corpbanca's acquisition of Banco Santander Colombia 
(currently called Banco Corpbanca Colombia) weakened its capitalization level. 
     -- We are lowering our long-term issuer credit rating on the bank to 
'BBB+' from 'A-' and removing the ratings from CreditWatch with negative 
implications. 
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Corpbanca will 
maintain its business position in the Chilean market and successfully 
incorporate the acquired operations in Colombia. 


Rating Action
On Aug. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 
issuer credit rating on Corpbanca to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. At the same
time, we affirmed the 'A-2' short-term issuer credit rating on the bank. In
addition, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch negative, where we placed them
on Dec. 21, 2011. The outlook is stable. We also revised the bank's stand-alone
credit profile (SACP) to 'bbb' from 'bbb+'. 

Rationale
The downgrade follows the completion of Corpbanca's acquisition of Banco 
Santander Colombia that deteriorated its capitalization level and ratios 
(according to Standard & Poor's methodology to calculate the risk-adjusted 
capital ratio). We expect that capital infusions to fund the acquisition 
and support growth, the projected reductions in dividends, and improving 
results following the incorporation of the acquired bank will partly mitigate 
the weakening in capital ratios.
 
Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on Corpbanca on its "adequate" business 
position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" 
funding, and "adequate" liquidity (as our criteria define the terms).

The 'bbb+' anchor draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment 
(BICRA) methodology and our view of the weighted average economic risk in the 
countries to which Corpbanca has exposure, mainly Chile (which concentrate 82% 
of consolidated loan book) and Colombia (18% loan book). We score BICRAs on a 
scale of '1' to '10', ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') 
to the highest-risk (group '10'). The indicative BICRA for Chile is group '3' 
and for Colombia group '5'. The weighted economic risk score for the bank is 
at '4'. With regards to economic risk in Chile, the country has an open and 
somewhat narrow economy, with relatively high dependence on commodity exports, 
and a still low GDP per capita of around $12,500. However, its strong fiscal 
performance and low inflation, large external assets, and low public debt 
burden, as well as its healthy financial system, relatively well developed 
domestic capital market, and ongoing access to the global financial markets 
partly offset those weaknesses. With regard to industry risk, Chile enjoys low 
political and regulatory risk, which partly reflects its adequate banking 
regulation. In addition, the country has a highly competitive financial system 
that benefits from a good funding profile, with an ample deposit base that 
finances about 85% to 90% of total loans, and a relatively low dependence on 
external funding, which represents about 10% of the system's total 
liabilities. Moreover, Chilean banks have ongoing access to long-term funding 
in the domestic market, in inflation-adjusted local currency, which allows 
them to finance their residential mortgage segment (it represents about 25% of 
total loans and about 20% of GDP).

With total consolidated assets of $27 billion, Corpbanca is the fifth largest 
financial institution in Chile with a market share of 8.4% in terms of loans 
and about 8% in terms of deposits, as of June 30, 2012. Corpbanca has about 
11% market share in commercial loans, 5% in residential mortgages, and about 
4% in consumer loans and credit cards. Following the closing of the 
acquisition of Colombian operations in mid-2012, Corpbanca has a 3% market 
share in terms of loans and 5% in terms of deposits, and focuses on the 
corporate segment. During the next two to three years, we expect Corpbanca to 
gradually increase its lending to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) segment 
and individuals. In Colombia, we also expect the bank to expand the offering 
of products, especially in the corporate segment. Although the bank has been 
able to consolidate its market position as one of the leading midsize Chilean 
banks, it faces high competition from larger and stronger banks in the retail 
segment. We believe that Corpbanca's relatively high economies of scale and 
still good economic prospects in the countries it operates will allow it to 
maintain its relatively high operating efficiency--expanding business 
volumes--and healthy asset quality. We expect its return on average assets 
ratio of 1.2%-1.5% despite high competition in the Chilean financial system.
We view Corpbanca's capitalization as "moderate," based on our projected RAC 
ratio before diversification of about 6.7% in the next 12-18 months. This 
incorporates capital infusions to fund the acquisition and support growth, 
dividend payout at about 65% in 2013, and a more moderate loan growth in 2013 
(of about 15%).

Our risk position assessment for Corpbanca is "adequate." Corpbanca's core 
business is corporate lending, which represents about 78% of its loan 
portfolio in Chile (compared with the Chilean banking system's average of 62%) 
and 60% in Colombia (figures that are in line with average portfolio 
distribution in that country). Consolidated exposure to corporate segment is 
of about 75%. We consider Corpbanca's corporate loan portfolio to be 
relatively well diversified by customers and economic sectors, with the 
largest 20 credits representing about 15% of total loans as of June 2012. The 
bank posted nonperforming loans (NPLs) of 1.2% of total loans as of June 2012 
(and 1.4% prior to the acquisition). Also, net charge-offs represented less 
than 1% of average customer loans and loan loss reserves 1.3x of NPLs as of 
June 30, 2012.

Corpbanca's funding profile is in line with the industry. Deposits represent 
about 70% of total liabilities, and more than 95% of total deposits mature 
within one year. Although the bank has lower-than-average deposits from 
individuals, 30%-35% of total deposits, and some concentration from 
institutional investors, it benefits from the relatively stable Chilean 
economy. In addition, the bank has good access to the domestic and global 
capital markets. We consider liquidity to be "adequate." Cash, money market 
instruments, and liquid securities represented about 24% of total deposits as 
of June 30, 2012.

The issuer credit rating on the bank is one notch higher than the SACP, 
reflecting our view of moderate likelihood of government support, owing to 
Corpbanca's moderate systemic importance in Chile. 

The Saieh family, mainly through Corp Group Banking S.A., owns 61% of 
Corpbanca. A diversified group of investors, including local stock brokerage 
firms, local pension funds, and Grupo Santo Domingo, own the remainder of the 
bank.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Corpbanca will maintain its 
business position in the Chilean market and successfully incorporate the 
acquired operations in Colombia. A potential upgrade would require a 
significant improvement in the bank's business position and capital and 
earnings. A downgrade is possible if the bank increases exposure to markets 
with higher risk than Chile that weakens the anchor score and its SACP (for 
example with an exposure to Colombia higher than 20% over consolidated loans).

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating              BBB+/Stable/A-2

SACP                              bbb
 Anchor                           bbb+
 Business Position                Adequate (0)
 Capital and Earnings             Moderate (1)
 Risk Position                    Adequate (0)
 Funding and Liquidity            Average and adequate (0)

Support                           1
 GRE Support                      0
 Group Support                    0
 Sovereign Support                1

Additional Factors                0

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.