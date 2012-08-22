FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Alliance HealthCare Services outlook
#Market News
August 22, 2012 / 7:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Alliance HealthCare Services outlook

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview
     -- Despite ongoing industry challenges, U.S.-based Alliance HealthCare 
Services has stabilized its business and is increasing EBITDA.
     -- We are revising our rating outlook on Alliance HealthCare to stable 
from negative and affirming the 'B+' corporate credit rating and 'B-' senior 
unsecured issue-level ratings.
     -- At the same time, we are revising our senior secured issue-level 
rating to 'BB-' from 'B+', and the recovery rating to '2' from '3', reflecting 
substantial recovery (70% to 90%) in the event of a default.  
     -- The stable outlook reflects our belief that the company will be able 
to increase EBITDA or repay debt to remain comfortably in compliance with its 
bank loan covenant requirements, which step down on Sept. 30, 2012, and again 
on Sept. 30, 2013.   

Rating Action
On Aug. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Alliance Healthcare to stable from negative. We affirmed the 'B+' corporate 
credit rating and 'B-' senior unsecured issue-level ratings. We also revised 
our senior secured issue-level rating to 'BB-' from 'B+', and the recovery 
rating to '2' from '3', reflecting substantial recovery (70% to 90%) in the 
event of a default. 

Rationale
The outlook revision reflects management's success in stabilizing the business 
in the face of negative industry trends by closing unprofitable fixed sites, 
rationalizing mobile operations and exiting less profitable contracts, 
segmenting customer accounts, and cutting costs. The higher recovery rating 
for the senior secured debt is primarily a reflection of a decline in the 
estimated amount of senior secured debt outstanding in our simulated default 
scenario.

The rating on Newport Beach, Calif.-based Alliance HealthCare Services 
reflects a "weak" business risk profile, highlighted by a fragmented 
diagnostic imaging market with somewhat low barriers to entry, reimbursement 
risk, and a relatively high fixed-cost structure. Alliance HealthCare's 
financial metrics have stabilized over the past year. Debt leverage of 4.7x 
and funds from operations to debt of 15%, for the 12 months ended June 30, 
2012, are consistent with the company's "aggressive" financial risk profile, 
according to our criteria. "Adequate" liquidity is supported by healthy 
internal cash generation. 

The weak economy and high unemployment rate have put further pressure on the 
diagnostic imaging industry, with resulting volume and pricing declines 
because of the loss of health insurance, higher deductibles and copayments, 
and heightened utilization management pressures from insurers, which can 
restrict or deny care. Alliance has responded by targeting operational 
improvements and cost cuts; it is also shedding unprofitable businesses. Thus, 
although revenues declined by 5.6% in the second quarter of 2012, EBITDA 
margin (per the company's calculations) improved by 140 basis points year over 
year. The revenue gap, a measure of contract wins over losses) has been 
narrowing; it stood at negative $1.6 million for the first half of 2012 
compared to negative $13.5 million for 2011. We project total revenues to 
decline in the mid-single digits in 2012, and to be slightly negative to flat 
in 2013; we expect pressure on organic volume to continue for the foreseeable 
future. We believe continued de novo fixed-site additions, modest 
acquisitions, and efficiency gains will offset organic volume and pricing 
declines. As a result, EBITDA should increase modestly over the next few 
years. We have incorporated a 32% adjusted EBITDA margin (per our 
calculations) in our base case for 2012 and 2013. Funds from operations (FFO) 
should approximate $100 million annually, enough to cover capital expenditures 
of between $40 million and $50 million, facilitate modest scale acquisitions 
and/or debt repayment as needed. Modest EBITDA improvement, and modest debt 
reduction should reduce adjusted debt leverage toward 4.0x, and raise funds 
from operations to debt towards 20%, over the next 12 months. 

Despite its weak business risk profile, Alliance HealthCare is the largest 
U.S. mobile imaging provider, offering magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and 
positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) scan services to 
hospitals based on the number of scans or by the length of use. MRI and PET/CT 
generate about 41% and 33% of revenue, respectively. Alliance Healthcare has 
limited exposure to Medicare reimbursement cuts (a small portion of its retail 
revenues, which represent 18% of total revenues), although indirect 
reimbursement risk remains an ongoing issue, given hospitals' desire to cut 
costs and competitive pressures. The average price per MRI and PET/CT scan 
declined by about 6% over the past several years as the company renegotiated 
wholesale contracts. 

Mobile operations (about two-thirds of diagnostic imaging revenue) saw the 
greatest competitive pressures. Alliance responded to the deteriorating 
business environment with redirected sales force efforts, closure or exit from 
unprofitable business, and a restructuring program. It recently identified $33 
million of savings to be realized over 18 months, up from the $25 million 
savings it identified in its August 2011 restructuring plan. Despite the 
decline from over 36% over the past six years, the 29% EBITDA margin for the 
rolling 12 months ended June 30, 2012, and 13% return on capital, compare 
favorably with rated peer RadNet Management Inc., and are at the median of 
rated radiation oncology providers; the most recent quarter has improved to 
30.4%.  

Radiation oncology revenues grew by 9% in the second quarter of 2012. We 
expect this business segment, which now accounts for 18% of total revenues, to 
make a more meaningful contribution to revenues in the medium term, as a 
result of acquisitions and organic growth: Alliance Healthcare leverages its 
hospital imaging relationships to expand into radiation oncology ventures with 
existing imaging customers. It operates 32 radiation oncology centers and 
stereotactic radiosurgery facilities, including one unconsolidated joint 
venture. 

Liquidity
Alliance Healthcare has adequate liquidity to meet its needs over the next 18 
to 24 months. On June 30, 2012, Alliance Healthcare had $62 million of cash, 
and full availability on its $70 million revolving credit facility. Our view 
of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations:
     -- We expect liquidity sources (primarily cash, revolver availability, 
and discretionary cash flow) to exceed 1.2x over the next two years; 
     -- We expect funds from operations to exceed $100 million in 2012, and 
capital expenditures to range between $40 million and $50 million;
     -- We expect term-loan amortization of $3 million per quarter; 
     -- We expect liquidity sources to continue exceeding uses, even if EBITDA 
declines 15% to 20%;
     -- We believe that, while Alliance Healthcare could breach its covenants 
if EBITDA declines 20% (given a 15% debt leverage EBITDA cushion on June 30, 
2012), its $62 million cash balance would enable it to prepay a portion of the 
loan to expand its covenant cushion; and
     -- Despite adequate bank relationships, the company could, in our view, 
have limited access to capital markets in the event of market turmoil; it has 
received notification from NYSE regarding listing issues related to minimum 
market capitalization and minimum stock price. We do not incorporate owner 
support. 

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 
Alliance HealthCare Services, to be published following this report on 
RatingsDirect.

Outlook
The stable outlook on Alliance Healthcare reflects our belief that the company 
will grow EBITDA and repay debt to remain comfortably in compliance with its 
covenant cushions, which step down on Sept. 30, 2012 and again on Sept. 30, 
2013. Despite top-line pressures, the company has demonstrated success in 
improving EBITDA and EBITDA margin, which exceeded 30% for the second quarter 
of 2012. Strong internally generated cash flow is sufficient to fund capital 
expenditures, including business expansion opportunities, as well as repay 
debt and make modest scale acquisitions. Still, weak overall market demand and 
in particular the vulnerability regarding mobile customers, could jeopardize 
our base case assumptions. Assuming Alliance Healthcare uses current cash on 
hand to repay debt, we estimate that a 5% revenue decline over the next 18 
months combined with a 200-basis-point EBITDA margin contraction, per our 
calculations, would increase debt leverage to about 4.3x, and could result in 
a downgrade. Alternatively, improved business prospects that would lead to a 
5% revenue increase and 200-basis-point EBITDA margin increase would result in 
about 3.5x debt leverage and could lead to an upgrade, although we consider 
this scenario unlikely in the next year.  

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Alliance HealthCare Services
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       B+/Negative/--

Ratings Revised
                                        To                 From
Alliance HealthCare Services
 Senior Secured                         BB-                B+
   Recovery Rating                      2                  3

Ratings Affirmed

Alliance HealthCare Services
 Senior Unsecured                       B-                 
  Recovery Rating                       6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
