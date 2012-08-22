TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows

Aug 22 - 2012--Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread remained flat at 202 basis points (bps) yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread tightened by 2 bps to 636 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread remained flat at 132 bps, the 'A' spread remained flat at 172 bps, and the 'BBB' spread remained flat at 249 bps. The 'BB' spread remained flat at 432 bps, the 'B' spread tightened by 1 bp to 668 bps, and the 'CCC' spread tightened by 11 bps to 1,059 bps. By industry, financial institutions widened by 1 bp to 287 bps, banks tightened by 2 bps to 297 bps, and industrials tightened by 1 bp to 291 bps. Utilities remained flat at 211 bps and telecommunications remained flat at 314 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 214 bps and its five-year moving average of 245 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 689 bps and its five-year moving average of 748 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.