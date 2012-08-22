TEXT-S&P comments on LodgeNet Interactive Corp

Aug 22 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its rating on LodgeNet Interactive Corp. (CCC/Negative/--) is unaffected by the company’s recent announcement that it has hired financial advisors to explore and evaluate potential refinancing alternatives and other strategic alternatives. LodgeNet had a very thin 8% EBITDA cushion of compliance with its net leverage covenant at June 30, 2012. As calculated by the bank agreement, net leverage was 3.68x as of June 30, 2012, versus the 4.0x covenant, which tightens to 3.75x at Dec. 31, 2012, and then to 3.5x at Sept. 30, 2013. We believe LodgeNet will need to amend its credit agreement to maintain compliance with covenants, based on management’s withdrawal of its EBITDA guidance and our expectation that performance will continue to deteriorate for the rest of 2012. Cash balances were minimal, at $7 million as of June 30, 2012. The company faces the maturity of its revolving credit facility due April 2013 and term loan due April 2014, which is currently trading at a significant discount. We will continue to monitor low trading levels of the company’s term loan, which might suggest that a subpar exchange offer would be among alternatives that management could consider. We would view such a transaction as a selective default.