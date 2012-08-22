FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P says Fifth Third ratings unaffected by Fed announcement
#Market News
August 22, 2012 / 8:56 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P says Fifth Third ratings unaffected by Fed announcement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 22 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said its ratings on Fifth Third Bancorp (BBB/Positive/A-2) are unaffected by the Federal Reserve’s announcement that it did not object to Fifth Third’s proposed capital actions through March 31, 2013. The capital actions were included in its capital plan, which was submitted in June to the Federal Reserve under the Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review.

We view Fifth Third’s proposed capital actions as neutral for the rating. Our expectation that the company will sustain a Standard & Poor’s risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio of approximately 8%-8.5% over the next 18-24 months remains unchanged. (According to our criteria, a RAC ratio of 7%-10% is “adequate.” The forecast incorporates announced redemptions of trust preferred securities, as well as the phase-out of remaining issues according to proposed regulatory guidance.) The institution’s capital plan included the repurchase of up to $600 million in common shares through the first quarter of 2013 (excluding any incremental repurchases associated with Vantiv aftertax gains) and the potential increase in its common dividend to $0.10 per share beginning in the third quarter of 2012 (pending approval of the board of directors).

Fifth Third’s improving asset quality, declining exposure to troubled real estate markets, and credit risk management enhancements continue to support our positive rating outlook on the company. This combination of factors may lead to a revision of our risk position score to “adequate” from “moderate” (as our criteria describe the terms) within the next 18 months, which, all else being equal, would lead us to raise our ratings on Fifth Third by one notch.

