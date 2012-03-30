FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch publishes 'Quarterly Global IT Services Insights'
#Market News
March 30, 2012 / 7:56 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch publishes 'Quarterly Global IT Services Insights'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global IT Services Quarterly InsightsMarch 30 - Fitch Ratings published its 'Global IT Services 	
Quarterly Insights' report today. This report provides a detailed comparison and	
discussion of operating performance metrics for 23 IT service providers 	
worldwide. Fitch estimates these companies in aggregate accounted for 	
approximately 33% of the highly fragmented IT services industry in 2011. 	
	
The report, 'Global IT Services Quarterly Insights' is available on the Fitch 	
web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.	
	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.	
	
Applicable Criteria and

