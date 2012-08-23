FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms Blade Engine Securitization
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 23, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Blade Engine Securitization

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings affirms Blade Engine Securitization LTD as follows:

--Series 2006 A-1 notes at 'Asf', Outlook Negative;
--Series 2006 A-2 notes at 'Asf', Outlook Negative;
--Series 2006 B notes at 'BBBsf', Outlook Negative.

Fitch's affirmation of the notes reflects their ability to pass the stress case
scenarios for each respective rating. Furthermore, the transaction has
de-levered since transaction closing despite a recent uptick in loan-to-value
ratio following the receipt of updated appraisals.

The maintenance of the Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's ongoing concerns
regarding the long term cashflow generation capabilities of the engine pool
supporting the transaction. Approximately 18% of the engines support
out-of-production aircraft. In addition, there are notable concentrations of
engines which support certain aircraft types approaching their potential end of
production. As certain supported aircraft fleets exit production and aircraft in
operation decrease over time, the ability of the trust to generate cashflow from
the assets will decrease. Sharp declines in future engine values could be
particularly stressful to the trust as note amortization has been somewhat
limited to date. Fitch considered these factors in its cashflow scenarios.

Fitch will continue monitor this transaction and will take additional rating
actions as warranted by performance and the future expectations for the
portfolio of engines.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:

--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' dated June 6, 2012;
--'Global Rating Criteria for Aircraft Operating Lease ABS,' dated April 17,
2012.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
Global Rating Criteria for Aircraft Operating Lease ABS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.