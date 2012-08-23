TEXT-Fitch rates PJSC ProCredit Bank bonds

Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned PJSC ProCredit Bank's (Ukraine) (PCBU) series G and series H senior unsecured bonds final Long-term ratings of 'B+', Recovery Ratings of 'RR4' and National Long-term ratings of 'AAA(ukr)'. Both series are sized at UAH100m. The series G mature in May 2015 and the series H in September 2015 and they have put options in May 2013 and September 2013, respectively. The bank's obligations under all issues will rank at least equally with the claims of PCBU's other senior unsecured creditors, except those preferred by relevant legislation. Under Ukrainian law, retail depositors' claims rank above those of other senior unsecured creditors. At end-H112, retail deposits accounted for 53% of PCBU's total liabilities, according to the bank's local GAAP accounts. PCBU's ratings are: Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B', Long-term local currency IDR 'B+', Short-term foreign currency IDR 'B', Viability Rating 'b-', Support Rating '4' and National Long-term Rating 'AAA'(ukr)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs and National Rating are Stable. PCBU is a small-sized Ukrainian bank ranked 69th by total assets in the country at end-H112. The bank's IDRs and National Rating reflect the support it may receive if needed from its majority shareholder, ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA ('BBB-'/Stable), which holds a 60% stake in PCBU. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria