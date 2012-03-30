FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P confirms 23 LOC-backed bonds due to extended expire dates
#Market News
March 30, 2012 / 8:41 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P confirms 23 LOC-backed bonds due to extended expire dates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today confirmed its ratings on
23 bonds fully supported by letters of credit (LOCs) due to the extension of the
LOC expiration dates for each bond.	
	
Changes to our ratings on the bonds can result from, among other things, 	
changes to our ratings on the LOC provider, the expiration or termination of 	
the LOCs, or amendments to the transactions' terms. 	
	
The complete ratings list is available in "LOC-Supported Bond Ratings 	
Confirmed Due To Extended LOC Expiration Dates," published today on the Global 	
Credit Portal on RatingsDirect. The list is also available on Standard & 	
Poor's Web site, at www.standardandpoors.com. On the home page, under Ratings 	
Resources, click on Ratings Actions and then select Structured Finance.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Approach To Evaluating Letter Of 	
Credit-Supported Debt, published July 6, 2009.

