TEXT-S&P keeps Immucor credit facilities rating at 'BB-'

Aug 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Norcross, Ga.-based Immucor Inc.'s $715 million credit facilities remain unchanged after the company reduced the pricing on its $615 million term loan B and extended the maturity on its $100 million revolver by one year to 2017. The rating on the facilities is 'BB-' (one notch higher than the 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company.) The recovery rating on the debt remains '2' and indicates expectations for substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of payment default. Our 'B+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Immucor also remain unchanged. The 'B+' rating considers our expectation that the company's important role in blood transfusion procedures positions it well for some recovery in demand, but also that it will continue to operate under a heavy debt burden. As a producer of equipment and supplies to identify blood cell components, the company's narrow scope and exposure to technology shifts contribute to a business risk profile we consider "fair," according to our criteria. In addition, we believe Immucor's financial risk profile will remain "highly leveraged," with limited near-term prospects it can meaningfully reduce the large amount of borrowing tied to its 2011 LBO. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Immucor Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Senior Secured $715 credit fac BB- Recovery Rating 2