TEXT-S&P cuts Niska Gas Storage Partners to 'BB-'
March 30, 2012

TEXT-S&P cuts Niska Gas Storage Partners to 'BB-'

March 30 - Overview	
     -- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Niska Gas 	
Storage Partners LLC to 'BB-' from 'BB'.	
     -- We are also lowering our senior secured debt rating on Niska to 'BB+' 	
from 'BBB-'. 	
     -- In addition, we are lowering our unsecured debt rating on the company 	
to 'B+' from 'BB-'.	
     -- The '1' recovery rating on the senior secured debt and '5' recovery 	
rating on the senior unsecured debt are unchanged.	
     -- We base the downgrade on our view that Niska's weakening financial 	
metrics are no long appropriate for the 'BB' rating.	
     -- While the company has been reducing leverage, the swing in seasonal 	
natural gas spreads has been large enough to significantly affect 	
profitability, and combined with the company's high degree of leverage, has 	
negatively affected the financial metrics.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 	
corporate credit rating on Alberta-based Niska Gas Storage Partners LLC 
to 'BB-' from 'BB'. At the same time, Standard & Poor's lowered its senior 	
secured debt rating on the company to 'BB+' from 'BBB-', and its senior 	
unsecured debt rating on Niska to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The '1' recovery rating on 	
the senior secured debt and '5' recovery rating on the senior unsecured debt 	
are unchanged. The outlook is stable.	
	
The downgrade reflects our assessment of weak natural gas prices and narrow 	
seasonal spreads, which have significantly affected the company's 	
profitability. Combined with Niska's already high degree of leverage, we 	
believe the weakened forecast financial metrics are not suitable for the 'BB' 	
rating. 	
	
Rationale	
The ratings reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the company's leveraged 	
balance sheet, exposure to contract renewal risk and market pricing risk, the 	
potential large working-capital and liquidity requirements of its optimization 	
program, and Niska's master limited partnership (MLP) structure. In our view, 	
offsetting these weaknesses are the company's market leading storage capacity 	
in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Northern California; consistent 	
adherence to its target business mix between long- and short-term contracts 	
and optimization; and strict adherence to its risk management policies, which 	
has resulted in a good track record of operational stability.	
	
Niska owns and operates the largest independent natural gas storage business 	
in North America. The company owned and operates 206 billion cubic feet (bcf) 	
of total storage capacity as of March 31, 2012. Canadian assets include the 	
AECO hub in Alberta, which includes the Suffield (80 bcf) and Countess (70 	
bcf) facilities. In the U.S., Niska also owns and operates the Wild Goose (50 	
bcf) facility in northern California; the Salt Plains facility (13 bcf) in 	
Oklahoma, and 8.5 bcf of natural gas liquids capacity. It also provides 	
natural gas marketing services to the Oklahoma energy market as a natural 	
extension of its commercial storage activities in the midcontinent region. The 	
company has increased its gas storage assets by 8% in fiscal 2012, through 	
additions of 2 bcf of capacity at AECO and 15 bcf at Wild Goose in California 	
set to come in service in April 2012. 	
	
In our view, Niska's fair business risk profile reflects its exposure to the 	
heightened volatility inherent in natural gas market fundamentals, dependence 	
on natural gas price spreads for profitability, and exposure to contract 	
renewal risk. We believe that partially offsetting these weaknesses are the 	
company's leading share in the Alberta and northern California natural gas 	
storage markets, its very high percentage of contracted storage capacity, and 	
the facilities' close proximity to highly liquid natural gas trading markets 	
and connection to major pipeline systems 	
	
In our opinion, Niska's aggressive financial risk profile constrains the 	
ratings. 	
The company's contracts and optimization inventory depend heavily on the 	
seasonal spread in natural gas prices. Typically, winter prices are higher 	
than the summer, which generates margin for companies that store gas in the 	
summer for later sale at a higher price in the winter. Spreads have contracted 	
over the past 18 months, and are now sitting at approximately 70 Canadian 	
cents per million Btu, down significantly from prices in the C$1.00 range 18 	
months ago. We forecast that fiscal 2013 (year ended March 31) adjusted funds 	
from operations (AFFO)-to-debt to be approximately 9%, and debt-to-EBITDA will 	
be 6x, below our established thresholds for the 'BB' rating.	
	
Niska has been proactive in reducing its leverage, having sold optimization 	
gas inventory and applying the proceeds to reducing the senior notes 	
outstanding. The company has shifted its portfolio of contracts and 	
optimization inventory to 60% long-term fixed, 20% short-term fixed, and 20% 	
optimization inventory. This move reduces cash flow volatility and allowed for 	
the debt repayment. In addition, Niska had suspended distributions to 	
subordinated unitholders in second-quarter 2012 as a means of reducing debt. 	
We expect that all free cash flow in fiscal 2013 will repay debt. 	
	
Liquidity	
We view Niska's liquidity to be adequate as per our criteria. The company has 	
a US$400 million revolving committed credit facility available that matures in 	
2014, and we forecast the company will have approximately US$245 million of 	
capacity on it at March 31. We calculate that sources less uses of cash in 	
fiscal 2013 will be US$241 million and sources divided by uses is 5x. Niska's 	
capital program is much smaller in 2013 from the estimated US$65 million-US$75 	
million in 2012, and ongoing maintenance capital is approximately US$2 million 	
per year. Distributions to unitholders total US$49.2 million, and we estimate 	
that the company will generate positive free cash flow in 2013.	
	
Recovery analysis	
We rate Niska's US$400 million senior secured credit facility 'BB+' with a '1' 	
recovery rating. The '1' recovery rating indicates our expectation for very 	
high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a default. We also rate both the 	
US$175 million, 8.875% senior unsecured notes due 2018 and US$625 million, 	
8.875% unsecured notes due 2018 'B+' with a '5' recovery rating, indicating 	
our expectation for modest (10%-30%) recovery.	
	

Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's view that the 'BB-' rating 	
adequately reflects the fair business risk profile and aggressive financial 	
risk profile. Seasonal natural gas spreads, a key driver of profitability, 	
have been what we consider weak, and we forecast only modest improvements, 	
which will constrain financial flexibility. The company has eliminated 	
distributions to subordinated unitholders, and selling optimization inventory, 	
both of which have preserved cash Niska has used to reduce debt outstanding. 	
However, the decline in profitability has outstripped the company's ability to 	
compensate, leading to a sharp drop in credit metrics. Our forecast of 	
AFFO-to-debt in fiscal 2013 of about 9% and debt-to-EBITDA of about 6x is 	
indicative of this. We would view further deterioration of financial metrics 	
negatively, and should debt-to-EBITDA increase above 6.5x, or FFO-to-debt drop 	
below 7%, we would look to lower the rating. An upgrade is unlikely during our 	
two-year outlook horizon, because we do not forecast material improvements in 	
the financial risk profile.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Rating Criteria For U.S. Midstream Energy Companies, Dec. 18, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Lowered/Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
	
Niska Gas Storage Partners LLC	
                                       To               From	
 Corporate credit rating               BB-/Stable       BB/Negative/--	
 Senior secured debt                   BB+              BBB-	
  Recovery rating                      1                1	
 Senior unsecured debt                 B+               BB-	
  Recovery rating                      5                5	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

