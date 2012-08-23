TEXT-Fitch may still cut Santa Cruz Cty, Calif. TABs

Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings maintains the Rating Watch Negative for the following Santa Cruz County Redevelopment Agency (RDA), CA’s tax allocation bonds (TABs): --$157.6 million TABs, series 2000, 2000A, 2003, 2005A, 2005B, 2007, and 2007A, rated ‘A’. KEY RATING DRIVERS DISCLOSURE FILING CONFIRMS CONCERN OVER 9/1 DS PAYMENT: Maintenance of the Rating Watch Negative reflects the still unresolved dispute between the County of Santa Cruz (the county), acting as Successor Agency (SA) for Santa Cruz County RDA and the state’s Department of Finance (DOF) regarding the AB 1484 required repayment amount (AB 1484 payment). The SA filed an informational disclosure on Aug. 21 stating that failure to reach a favorable resolution with DOF before the Sept. 1 debt service payment is due may result in a draw on the debt service reserve fund (DSRF). If the SA does not make the full payment required under AB 1484 the state may withhold sales tax revenues from the county, as SA, to cover the amount, providing strong incentive to prioritize the AB 1484 payment over debt service. CASH FUNDED DSRF TO COVER NONPERFORMING SURETIES: The indenture calls for cash-funded debt service reserves to cover any shortfall caused by a debt service reserve surety bond provider’s non-payment, on a pro rata basis. Cash-funded debt service reserves for tax-exempt issues would only be drawn upon for other tax-exempt TAB series. Surety bond reserves may be drawn upon only for the respective TAB series for which it was issued, as detailed below. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION: NO DRAW ON DSRF: A resolution with DOF in favor of the SA’s position would permit the SA to make the full Sept. 1 debt service payment from available cash. Under this scenario Fitch would likely assign a Stable Outlook to the ‘A’ rating as the AB 1484 payment is a one-time event. DRAW ON DSRF: Fitch will downgrade the bonds to as low as non-investment grade if there is no resolution with DOF or if the resolution is not in favor of the SA as both scenarios will likely force a DSRF draw. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a first pledge and lien on net incremental property tax revenues generated by the sole Soquel/Live Oak project area. The revenues are net of county administration fees, tax-sharing agreements, AB 1290 pass-through obligations, and the statutory 20% housing set-aside, except for the portion of the TABs that financed low and moderate income housing qualifying projects. The debt service reserve requirement is satisfied through a combination of cash and surety bonds provided by Ambac Assurance Corporation and National Public Financial Guarantee Corporation. Each of the reserve surety bonds can only be drawn upon to pay debt service on their respective TAB series. Cash-funded reserves may be drawn upon to cover shortfalls that occur due to a reserve surety bond’s failure to pay on a pro-rata basis and subject to certain constraints regarding the TAB tax status. Fitch does not maintain a rating on any of the surety providers below. --Series 2000 & 2000A (cash-funded); --Series 2003 (reserve surety bond: Ambac Assurance Corporation); --Series 2005A & B (reserve surety bond: National Public Finance Guarantee Corp.); --Series 2007 & 2007A (reserve surety bond: National Public Finance Guarantee Corp.). Fitch originally placed all CA TABs on Rating Watch Negative on Jan. 24, 2012 due to concerns about the implementation of AB1x26 and potential for debt service cash flow disruption. Fitch’s maintenance of the Rating Watch Negative on Santa Cruz County’s RDA bonds on July 20, 2012 followed a comprehensive review of all Fitch-rated CA TABs and reflected Fitch’s concern over the disputed payment amount required by AB 1484 which is needed to help balance the state’s fiscal 2013 budget. The SA made a partial payment but at the time expressed an inability to cover the full amount and leave sufficient funds to meet debt service obligations. For more information on the RDA, please see Fitch’s latest release dated July 20, 2012, which is available on Fitch’s website at ‘www.fitchratings.com’.