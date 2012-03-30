FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P Revises Quad/Graphics rating outlook to negative
#Market News
March 30, 2012

TEXT-S&P Revises Quad/Graphics rating outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

March 30 - Overview	
     -- We expect revenue for U.S. printer Quad/Graphics Inc. to decline at a 	
high-single-digit percentage rate in 2012.	
     -- We are revising our 'BB+' rating outlook on the company to negative 	
from stable.	
     -- In addition, we lowered our issue-level rating on the company's senior 	
secured credit facilities to 'BB+' from 'BBB-', based on our revision of the 	
recovery rating on this debt to '3' from '2'.	
     -- The negative rating outlook reflects the potential for a downgrade if 	
the company's revenue and EBITDA declines outpace our current expectations.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating 	
outlook on Sussex, Wisc.-based printing company Quad/Graphics Inc. to
negative from stable. We also affirmed our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on the
company.	
	
In addition, we revised our recovery rating on Quad's senior secured credit 	
facilities to '3,' indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) 	
recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default, from '2' (70% to 90% 	
recovery expectation). As per our notching criteria for a '3' recovery rating, 	
we also lowered the issue-level rating on this debt to 'BB+' (at the same 	
level as the 'BB+' corporate credit rating on the company) from 'BBB-'. The 	
recovery rating change reflects a revision of the EBITDA multiple used to 	
value the company in our hypothetical default scenario, to 4.5x from 5.0x.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision reflects the potential for a downgrade if Quad's revenue 	
continues to decline at a mid-single-digit rate and we become convinced that 	
EBITDA will meaningfully contract further, or we become convinced debt 	
leverage will rise above 3x on a sustained basis. The 'BB+' corporate credit 	
rating reflects our expectation that the company will continue to face 	
negative structural trends and economic pressures that business integration 	
savings from its July 2010 acquisition of World Color Press Inc. will only 	
partially offset. We view Quad's business risk profile as "fair," based on its 	
size, operating efficiency, and profitability--notwithstanding the difficult 	
fundamentals in the printing industry, which include keen competition, 	
fragmentation, intense pricing pressures, and significant revenue volatility 	
over the economic cycle. We view Quad's financial risk as "intermediate," 	
based on its moderate leverage.	
	
Quad is the second-largest printer in the Western Hemisphere and is roughly 	
half the size of industry leader R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. Quad's print 	
products are well diversified; however, the majority of its businesses are 	
facing unfavorable structural changes as content and advertising dollars move 	
to digital media. In addition, the printing industry is fragmented and highly 	
competitive. Industry overcapacity has led to more competitive pricing and has 	
left the printing industry more vulnerable to cyclical downturns.	
	
We expect Quad's revenue performance to reflect continued price degradation 	
and pressure on volumes, given the unfavorable secular trends in books, 	
magazines, retail inserts, and directories. In our base-case scenario, we 	
expect revenue to decline at a high-single-digit percentage rate and that 	
EBITDA (which is different from management's calculation of EBITDA and does 	
not include certain add-backs) will decline at a mid-teens rate.	
	
In the fourth quarter, revenue declined 3.4% because of pricing pressure, 	
weakness in book volume, and declines in retail insert volume. EBITDA declined 	
12% because of the revenue decline, higher bad debt expense, and a one-time 	
gain last year.	
	
For the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, debt to EBITDA (adjusted principally for the 	
present value of operating leases of about $128 million and the tax-adjusted 	
underfunded status of the company's pension and post-retirement obligations of 	
approximately $200 million) was 2.8x. Management reiterated its target 	
leverage ratio range of 2.0x to 2.5x, which translates into pension- and 	
lease-adjusted leverage of roughly 2.5x to 3.0x. Based on our operating 	
assumptions (as well as our expectation that the company will generate solid 	
discretionary cash flow), we believe that adjusted leverage will remain 	
roughly in this range. Leverage at these levels is in line with the indicative 	
debt-to-EBITDA ratio range of 2x to 3x that our criteria characterize as 	
"intermediate" financial risk. The key risks to maintaining leverage in this 	
range would be continued mid-single-digit revenue declines beyond 2012 due to 	
structural pressures.	
	
The company converted 27.5% of its EBITDA to discretionary cash flow in 2011. 	
We expect the company to generate roughly $100 million of discretionary cash 	
flow this year.	
	
Liquidity	
We view Quad's liquidity profile as "adequate." This assessment incorporates 	
the following expectations and assumptions:	
     -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to exceed uses 	
by 1.2x or more.	
     -- We expect the company's net sources to be positive, even with a 15% 	
drop in EBITDA.	
     -- We believe that the company will be able to maintain covenant 	
compliance in the face of a 15% decrease in EBITDA.	
     -- We anticipate that the company will be able to absorb low-probability, 	
high-impact shocks in the near term.	
	
Quad had $25.6 million in cash as of Dec. 31, 2011. Liquidity is further 	
supplemented by a $850 million revolving credit facility due 2016, of which 	
$730.1 million was available as of Dec. 31, 2011. We expect the company to 	
generate around $150 million in discretionary cash flow in 2012. Expected uses 	
of liquidity include about $125 million to $150 million of capital 	
expenditures.	
	
The new credit facility has a maximum leverage ratio beginning at 3.50x, a 	
minimum interest coverage ratio of 3.25x (with step-ups) and a consolidated 	
net worth covenant. We expect Quad to maintain a good cushion of compliance 	
with its covenants over the near term.	
	
We believe that near-term debt maturities (including amortization payments on 	
existing indebtedness) are manageable, given our expectation of positive 	
discretionary cash flow. Total debt maturities in 2012 and 2013 (including 	
amortization of the term loan A, amortization of the term loan B, and the 	
maturity of the (unrated) senior secured notes) are $82 million and $102 	
million, respectively.	
	
Recovery analysis	
See Standard & Poor's recovery report on Quad/Graphics Inc., to be published 	
on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report.	
	
Outlook	
The negative rating outlook reflects our expectation of continued revenue 	
pressure at Quad over the intermediate term. We could lower the rating if we 	
become convinced that revenue will continue to decline at a mid-single-digit 	
rate beyond 2012, leading to further meaningful EBITDA declines and a rise in 	
debt leverage above the low-3x area on a sustained basis. Factors that could 	
contribute to this scenario include growing industry pricing pressures, an 	
acceleration of volume declines, and increased client losses.	
	
We could revise the outlook to stable if revenue declines begin to abate and 	
we become convinced that EBITDA and debt leverage will not rise above 3x.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 	
Credits, May 13, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                               To                From	
Quad/Graphics Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating       BB+/Negative/--   BB+/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Revised	
	
Quad/Graphics Inc.	
 Senior Secured                BB+               BBB-	
   Recovery Rating             3                 2	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

