TEXT-S&P Revises Quad/Graphics rating outlook to negative

March 30 - Overview -- We expect revenue for U.S. printer Quad/Graphics Inc. to decline at a high-single-digit percentage rate in 2012. -- We are revising our 'BB+' rating outlook on the company to negative from stable. -- In addition, we lowered our issue-level rating on the company's senior secured credit facilities to 'BB+' from 'BBB-', based on our revision of the recovery rating on this debt to '3' from '2'. -- The negative rating outlook reflects the potential for a downgrade if the company's revenue and EBITDA declines outpace our current expectations. Rating Action On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Sussex, Wisc.-based printing company Quad/Graphics Inc. to negative from stable. We also affirmed our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on the company. In addition, we revised our recovery rating on Quad's senior secured credit facilities to '3,' indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default, from '2' (70% to 90% recovery expectation). As per our notching criteria for a '3' recovery rating, we also lowered the issue-level rating on this debt to 'BB+' (at the same level as the 'BB+' corporate credit rating on the company) from 'BBB-'. The recovery rating change reflects a revision of the EBITDA multiple used to value the company in our hypothetical default scenario, to 4.5x from 5.0x. Rationale The outlook revision reflects the potential for a downgrade if Quad's revenue continues to decline at a mid-single-digit rate and we become convinced that EBITDA will meaningfully contract further, or we become convinced debt leverage will rise above 3x on a sustained basis. The 'BB+' corporate credit rating reflects our expectation that the company will continue to face negative structural trends and economic pressures that business integration savings from its July 2010 acquisition of World Color Press Inc. will only partially offset. We view Quad's business risk profile as "fair," based on its size, operating efficiency, and profitability--notwithstanding the difficult fundamentals in the printing industry, which include keen competition, fragmentation, intense pricing pressures, and significant revenue volatility over the economic cycle. We view Quad's financial risk as "intermediate," based on its moderate leverage. Quad is the second-largest printer in the Western Hemisphere and is roughly half the size of industry leader R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. Quad's print products are well diversified; however, the majority of its businesses are facing unfavorable structural changes as content and advertising dollars move to digital media. In addition, the printing industry is fragmented and highly competitive. Industry overcapacity has led to more competitive pricing and has left the printing industry more vulnerable to cyclical downturns. We expect Quad's revenue performance to reflect continued price degradation and pressure on volumes, given the unfavorable secular trends in books, magazines, retail inserts, and directories. In our base-case scenario, we expect revenue to decline at a high-single-digit percentage rate and that EBITDA (which is different from management's calculation of EBITDA and does not include certain add-backs) will decline at a mid-teens rate. In the fourth quarter, revenue declined 3.4% because of pricing pressure, weakness in book volume, and declines in retail insert volume. EBITDA declined 12% because of the revenue decline, higher bad debt expense, and a one-time gain last year. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, debt to EBITDA (adjusted principally for the present value of operating leases of about $128 million and the tax-adjusted underfunded status of the company's pension and post-retirement obligations of approximately $200 million) was 2.8x. Management reiterated its target leverage ratio range of 2.0x to 2.5x, which translates into pension- and lease-adjusted leverage of roughly 2.5x to 3.0x. Based on our operating assumptions (as well as our expectation that the company will generate solid discretionary cash flow), we believe that adjusted leverage will remain roughly in this range. Leverage at these levels is in line with the indicative debt-to-EBITDA ratio range of 2x to 3x that our criteria characterize as "intermediate" financial risk. The key risks to maintaining leverage in this range would be continued mid-single-digit revenue declines beyond 2012 due to structural pressures. The company converted 27.5% of its EBITDA to discretionary cash flow in 2011. We expect the company to generate roughly $100 million of discretionary cash flow this year. Liquidity We view Quad's liquidity profile as "adequate." This assessment incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to exceed uses by 1.2x or more. -- We expect the company's net sources to be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. -- We believe that the company will be able to maintain covenant compliance in the face of a 15% decrease in EBITDA. -- We anticipate that the company will be able to absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks in the near term. Quad had $25.6 million in cash as of Dec. 31, 2011. Liquidity is further supplemented by a $850 million revolving credit facility due 2016, of which $730.1 million was available as of Dec. 31, 2011. We expect the company to generate around $150 million in discretionary cash flow in 2012. Expected uses of liquidity include about $125 million to $150 million of capital expenditures. The new credit facility has a maximum leverage ratio beginning at 3.50x, a minimum interest coverage ratio of 3.25x (with step-ups) and a consolidated net worth covenant. We expect Quad to maintain a good cushion of compliance with its covenants over the near term. We believe that near-term debt maturities (including amortization payments on existing indebtedness) are manageable, given our expectation of positive discretionary cash flow. Total debt maturities in 2012 and 2013 (including amortization of the term loan A, amortization of the term loan B, and the maturity of the (unrated) senior secured notes) are $82 million and $102 million, respectively. Recovery analysis See Standard & Poor's recovery report on Quad/Graphics Inc., to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report. Outlook The negative rating outlook reflects our expectation of continued revenue pressure at Quad over the intermediate term. We could lower the rating if we become convinced that revenue will continue to decline at a mid-single-digit rate beyond 2012, leading to further meaningful EBITDA declines and a rise in debt leverage above the low-3x area on a sustained basis. Factors that could contribute to this scenario include growing industry pricing pressures, an acceleration of volume declines, and increased client losses. We could revise the outlook to stable if revenue declines begin to abate and we become convinced that EBITDA and debt leverage will not rise above 3x. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Quad/Graphics Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Negative/-- BB+/Stable/-- Ratings Revised Quad/Graphics Inc. Senior Secured BB+ BBB- Recovery Rating 3 2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.