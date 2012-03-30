FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Austin Convention Center outlook to positive
#Market News
March 30, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Austin Convention Center outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 30 - Overview	
     -- We have revised the rating outlook to positive from stable on the 	
project's $165 million first-tier revenue bonds series 2006A and $95.17 	
million second-tier revenue bonds series 2006B.	
     -- We have affirmed the 'BB+' rating on the series 2006A bonds and the 	
'BB-' rating on the series 2006B bonds.	
     -- We have revised the recovery rating to '3' from '4' on the series 	
2006A bonds; the recovery rating on the series B bonds remains unchanged at 	
'6'.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating 	
outlook to positive from stable on Austin Convention Center Enterprises Inc.'s 	
$165 million first-tier revenue bonds series 2006A and $95.17 million 	
second-tier revenue bonds series 2006B. Standard & Poor's also affirmed its 	
'BB+' rating on the series 2006A bonds and its 'BB-' rating on the series 	
2006B bonds. We also revised the recovery rating on the series 2006A bonds to 	
'3' from '4', indicating our anticipation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery 	
of principal in a default scenario. The recovery rating on the series 2006B 	
bonds is unchanged at '6'. 	
	
For more information, see our summary analysis to be published on 	
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007 	
     -- U.S. Convention and Conference Center Hotel Credit Rating Methodology, 	
July 20, 2005 	
	
Ratings List	
Austin Convention Center Enterprises Inc.	
	
Outlook Revised; Rating Affirmed; Recovery Rating Revised	
                  To               From	
 Series 2006A     BB+/Positive     BB+/Stable	
  Recovery Rtg    3                4	
	
Outlook Revised; Rating Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged	
	
 Series 2006B     BB-/Positive     BB-/Stable	
  Recovery Rtg    6                6	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

