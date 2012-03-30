TEXT-S&P revises Austin Convention Center outlook to positive

March 30 - Overview -- We have revised the rating outlook to positive from stable on the project's $165 million first-tier revenue bonds series 2006A and $95.17 million second-tier revenue bonds series 2006B. -- We have affirmed the 'BB+' rating on the series 2006A bonds and the 'BB-' rating on the series 2006B bonds. -- We have revised the recovery rating to '3' from '4' on the series 2006A bonds; the recovery rating on the series B bonds remains unchanged at '6'. Rating Action On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook to positive from stable on Austin Convention Center Enterprises Inc.'s $165 million first-tier revenue bonds series 2006A and $95.17 million second-tier revenue bonds series 2006B. Standard & Poor's also affirmed its 'BB+' rating on the series 2006A bonds and its 'BB-' rating on the series 2006B bonds. We also revised the recovery rating on the series 2006A bonds to '3' from '4', indicating our anticipation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery of principal in a default scenario. The recovery rating on the series 2006B bonds is unchanged at '6'. For more information, see our summary analysis to be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. Related Criteria And Research -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007 -- U.S. Convention and Conference Center Hotel Credit Rating Methodology, July 20, 2005 Ratings List Austin Convention Center Enterprises Inc. Outlook Revised; Rating Affirmed; Recovery Rating Revised To From Series 2006A BB+/Positive BB+/Stable Recovery Rtg 3 4 Outlook Revised; Rating Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged Series 2006B BB-/Positive BB-/Stable Recovery Rtg 6 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.