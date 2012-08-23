S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens

Aug 23 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 7 basis points (bps) to 209 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 5 bps to 641 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A', and 'BBB' spreads widened by 7 bps each to 139 bps, 179 bps, and 256 bps, respectively. The 'BB' spread widened by 7 bps to 439 bps, the 'B' spread widened by 5 bps to 673 bps, and the 'CCC' spread widened by 5 bps to 1,064 bps. By industry, financial institutions, banks, and industrials widened by 6 bps each to 293 bps, 303 bps, and 297 bps, respectively. Utilities expanded by 7 bps to 218 bps and telecommunications expanded by 5 bps to 319 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 214 bps and its five-year moving average of 245 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread lower than both its one-year moving average of 689 bps and its five-year moving average of 748 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.