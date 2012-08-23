TEXT-Fitch revises CNA Financial's outlook to positive

Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings on CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) including the following: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'; --Senior debt at 'BBB-'. Fitch has also affirmed the 'A-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of CNA's property/casualty insurance subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Positive from Stable. A full rating list is shown below. Fitch's rating rationale for the affirmation of CNA's ratings reflects the company's improvements in capitalization and earnings, and CNA's established position in the commercial lines property/casualty market. The ratings also reflect anticipated challenges in a competitive property/casualty market rate environment and the potential for additional adverse reserve development on older accident years and in runoff operations. The Positive Outlook reflects CNA's continued growth in capital, several years of favorable reserve development, and improvement in GAAP underwriting performance particularly compared to higher rated peers. CNA's GAAP stockholders' equity was $12.2 billion at June 30, 2012 up 5.7% from year-end 2011 and 78% from year-end 2008. CNA's equity was severely impacted by the investment market turmoil in 2008 and 2009 and as the markets have rebounded CNA's capital position has also increased. Fitch's rating rationale continues to recognize Loews' ownership of CNA, as the company benefits from the financial flexibility of a strong majority owner and is able to manage the company with a more long-term approach. Loews has demonstrated its support of CNA over the years through various actions that have improved CNA's capitalization. Fitch views Loews' continued commitment as a critical factor in serving as a support floor for CNA's ratings, but notes that current ratings are standalone therefore no support for Loews' ownership is given at current rating levels. CNA continues to post favorable reserve development, a trend that started with year end 2008 results, and has taken several steps to simplify the financial statements and bring stability to reserves. Fitch's Positive Outlook for CNA incorporates these trends and therefore it is not anticipated that reserves will develop unfavorably in excess of 5%-7% of the prior year's equity. Historically, CNA has a legacy of adverse reserve development in the 2000's as the company underpriced several lines of business in the soft markets. CNA has historically underperformed other large commercial line peers by 5 percentage points or greater on a GAAP calendar year combined ratio. Recently, this gap has narrowed and as of year end 2011 CNA out performed its peer group by 4.7 percentage points. While 2011 full year results incorporate CNA's smaller exposure to property risk than peers it also indicates that CNA has shown sustainable momentum in GAAP profitability. CNA's debt-to-total-capital ratio was 20.8% at June 30, 2012, virtually unchanged from year-end 2011. GAAP earnings-based interest coverage was 7.3x as of June 30, 2012 up from year end 2011's result of 6.0x and below the five-year average of 8.8x. Fitch expects that over the next 12-18 months CNA's financial leverage and earnings based interest coverage will approximate current levels. Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include: --An ongoing calendar year combined ratio in line with large commercial insurance peers; --Run-off and other operations at or near break even results --Overall flat to favorable loss reserve development; --Sustainable organic growth in capital; --Debt-to-total capital maintained below 25%. Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include: --Significant charges investments or runoff business; --Significant deterioration in the company's overall capitalization; --Failure to maintain its disciplined underwriting approach in the competitive market and soft rate environment; --Adverse reserve development in excess of 5%-7% of prior year's equity; --Debt-to-total capital maintained above 30%. Fitch affirms the following ratings and revises the Outlook to Positive from Stable: CNA Financial Corporation --IDR at 'BBB'; --Senior Debt at 'BBB-'; --$549 million 5.85% due Dec. 15, 2014 at 'BBB-'; --$350 million 6.5% due Aug. 15, 2016 at 'BBB-'; --$150 million 6.95% due Jan. 15, 2018 at 'BBB-'; --$350 million 7.35% due Nov. 15, 2019 at 'BBB-'; --$500 million 5.875% due Aug. 15, 2020 at 'BBB-'; --$400 million 5.75% due Aug. 15, 2021 at 'BBB-'; --$243 million 7.25% due Nov. 15, 2023 at 'BBB-'. Continental Casualty Company Group Members: Continental Casualty Company American Casualty Company of Reading, Pennsylvania Columbia Casualty Company National Fire Insurance Company of Hartford The Continental Insurance Company The Continental Insurance Company of New Jersey Transportation Insurance Company Valley Forge Insurance Company Surety Bonding Company of America Universal Surety of America Western Surety Company --IFS at 'A-'. Fitch has withdrawn the following rating as it is no longer analytically meaningful: The Continental Corporation --IDR 'BBB'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --Insurance Rating Methodology (Sept. 22, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology