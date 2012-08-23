FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit RSS
August 23, 2012 / 4:56 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Asia-Pacific HSBC ratings

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- In recent months, regulators and other authorities have censored the 
HSBC group for alleged control failings, notably with regard to U.S. 
anti-money laundering standards. In our view, these issues may carry some 
specific negative rating implications for HSBC, including its Asia-Pacific 
entities.
     -- We are affirming our ratings on HSBC Holdings PLC, the group's rated 
intermediate holding companies, and ratings on most of the group's 
subsidiaries.
     -- We are revising to negative from stable our outlook on the long-term 
rating on HSBC Holdings PLC, as well as on the rated intermediate holding 
companies, and the group's "core" and "highly strategic" subsidiaries, except 
for The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd. (HBAP) and its subsidiaries.
     -- With the exception of HSBC Insurance (Asia), we are also affirming the 
ratings on the Asia-Pacific entities. The outlooks are stable.
     -- The outlook on HBAP and most of its rated subsidiaries remains stable, 
reflecting our view that we would not expect to lower the ratings on these 
entities if the group credit profile were lowered by a notch to 'a+'.
     -- The ratings on HSBC Insurance (Asia) Ltd. remain on CreditWatch with 
negative implications. 

Aug 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has affirmed the
ratings on all but one of the Asia-Pacific entities of the HSBC group (see
ratings list below). The outlooks are stable.

At the same time, we kept our 'A+' local currency long-term counterparty 
credit rating and insurer financial strength rating and our 'cnAAA' long-term 
Greater China scale credit rating on HSBC Insurance (Asia) Ltd. on CreditWatch 
with negative implications, where they had been placed on March 8, 2012.

The HSBC entities in the Asia-Pacific region are owned by Hongkong and 
Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd. (HBAP). The affirmations and CreditWatch updates 
follow recent affirmations and outlooks revisions on the HSBC group entities 
outside Asia-Pacific earlier today.

"We believe the recent regulatory issues for HSBC may have specific rating 
implications for the group and group entities. These events suggest to us that 
the effectiveness of HSBC's controls may be in doubt," said Standard & Poor's 
credit analyst Giles Edwards.

Our view factors in HSBC's "strong" risk position, as our criteria define the 
term. Standard & Poor's acknowledges that the group is complex--reflecting its 
size, global spread, the multitude of subsidiaries, and the existence of a 
meaningful investment banking operation. Nevertheless, we consider these 
factors to be offset by the strong legal entity and functional controls that 
the group imposes, its somewhat more cautious risk appetite than peers, and 
the high diversity of the group's risk exposures.

"Apparent anti-monetary failures may reflect not only entity-level failings 
but a potential failure of the group's enterprise risk management and culture. 
These failures may have prevented the escalation of known issues to group 
senior management, inhibited knowledge-sharing and coordination among group 
affiliates, and may have prioritized cost management over control 
effectiveness," said Mr. Edwards. 

Management appears to have made some progress over the past 18 months in 
correcting the underlying problems, in our view. However, we note that some of 
these changes are recent, meaning that their effectiveness is so far 
relatively unproven, or, like the key initiative to implement compliance 
standards globally, appear set to remain a work in progress for some time. 

The negative outlook relates directly to the ratings on HSBC Holdings and most 
of the "core" and "highly strategic" subsidiaries, as our criteria define 
these terms. However, the implications for the ratings on HBAP and its 
subsidiaries are different as the systemic support from the Hong Kong 
(AAA/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) government comes into the picture.

"In our view, HBAP has "high" systemic importance, the Hong Kong government is 
"highly supportive" of its banking system, and HBAP would be "highly likely" 
to receive support from the government," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst 
Ryan Tsang.

Mr. Tsang added: "This approach further reflects our view that HBAP is subject 
to strong regulatory oversight by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and, while 
it does have some exposure to other parts of the group, we consider this 
controlled. Overall, this assessment supports the existing 'AA-' rating on 
HBAP. The stable outlook also reflects our view that there is no meaningful 
pressure on HBAP's stand-alone credit profile or our view of its systemic 
importance."

The stable outlook on the ratings on the majority of HBAP's subsidiaries 
reflects our view that if the Hong Kong government provided extraordinary 
support to HBAP, HBAP would likely be allowed to pass this down to its 
subsidiaries, all of which are located in Asia-Pacific. 

"We think it is unlikely that the Hong Kong government would provide support 
to the wider HSBC group beyond the HBAP sub-group of companies. We would 
reassess our view on potential government support to HBAP if there were any 
significant change in HBAP's business operations or its current structure," 
said Mr. Tsang.  

The negative outlook on HSBC reflects our view that we could lower the group 
credit profile (GCP), and so the ratings on HSBC Holdings and certain other 
HSBC subsidiaries, if we consider that the group's risk management 
enhancements are materially delayed or falling short in enabling group 
executives to manage this complex group effectively, or if material new 
problems emerge. This is because these factors could lead us to reassess our 
view of the group's risk position as "adequate", instead of "strong". We could 
also lower the GCP and ratings if the group's reputation, revenue-generating 
capability, and profitability come under pressure, whether from regulatory 
intervention or client dissatisfaction.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
     -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
     -- Industry Report Card: Exceptional Items Are Becoming A Recurring Theme 
For U.K. Banks, Aug. 16, 2012
     -- Credit FAQ: How Heavily Are Management And Governance Issues Weighing 
On U.K. Bank Ratings?, July 11, 2012
     -- The Five Key Risks For European Banks, April 11, 2012
     -- HSBC And Core Operating Subsidiaries Ratings Lowered On Bank Criteria 
Change; Outlook Stable, Nov. 29, 2011



RATINGS LIST
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
HSBC Holdings PLC
HSBC USA Inc.
HSBC Private Banking Holdings (Suisse) S.A.
HSBC Holdings Luxembourg S.A.
HSBC Bank Bermuda Ltd.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             A+/Negative/A-1    A+/Stable/A-1

HSBC Bank Canada
HSBC Securities (USA) Inc.
HSBC Private Bank (Suisse) S.A.
HSBC Private Bank (Monaco) S.A.
HSBC Private Bank (C.I.) Ltd
HSBC France
HSBC Bank USA N.A.
HSBC Bank PLC
 Counterparty Credit Rating             AA-/Negative/A-1+  AA-/Stable/A-1+

HSBC Insurance (Bermuda) Ltd.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        AA-/Negative/--    AA-/Stable/--
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        AA-/Negative/--    AA-/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed

HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             A+/Stable/A-1      
 Greater China Regional Scale           cnAAA/--/cnA-1+    
 Taiwanese Rating Scale                 twAAA/Stable/      
                                        twA-1+             

HSBC Bank Australia Ltd.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             AA-/Stable/A-1+    

HSBC Finance Corp.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             A/Negative/A-1     

HSBC Insurance (Asia) Ltd.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        A+/Watch Neg/--    
 Greater China Regional Scale           cnAAA/Watch Neg/-- 
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        A+/Watch Neg/--    

HSBC Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        A+/Stable/--       
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        A+/Stable/--       

HSBC Life (International) Ltd.
Hang Seng Insurance Co. Ltd.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        AA-/Stable/--      
 Greater China Regional Scale           cnAAA/--/--        
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        AA-/Stable/--      

Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd.
Hang Seng Bank Limited
 Counterparty Credit Rating             AA-/Stable/A-1+    
 Greater China Regional Scale           cnAAA/--/cnA-1+    
N.B.--This does not include all ratings affected.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
