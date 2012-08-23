FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 23, 2012 / 6:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates STORE Master Funding I 2012-1 notes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- STORE Master Funding I LLC's series 2012-1 issuance is an ABS 
securitization backed by 132 commercial real estate properties across various 
industry sectors, including related rents due under triple-net leases with the 
properties' tenants.
     -- We assigned our ratings to the series 2012-1 notes.
     -- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's legal and payment 
structures and credit enhancement, the servicer's ability, and the projected 
cash flows supporting the notes, among other factors.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 23, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today assigned its ratings to STORE Master Funding I LLC's $229.5 million net 
lease mortgage notes series 2012-1 (see list).

The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by 132 
commercial real estate properties across various industry sectors, including 
related rents due under triple-net leases with the properties' tenants.

The ratings reflect our view of the credit enhancement available in the form 
of subordination (for the class A notes), overcollateralization (the aggregate 
collateral value less the aggregate allocated loan amount), and the available 
cushion as measured by the issuer debt service coverage ratio of 1.71. Our 
ratings also reflect our view of STORE Capital Corp.'s (the servicer's) 
property management and special servicing ability, the projected cash flows 
supporting the notes, and the transaction's legal and payment structures.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 
report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Presale: STORE Master Funding I LLC - Series 2012-1, Aug. 13, 2012
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- U.S. CMBS Legal And Structured Finance Criteria: Credit Tenant Loan 
Transactions, May 1, 2003
     -- Credit-Tenant Loans in Pool Transactions, Nov. 3, 1999
 
RATINGS ASSIGNED
STORE Master Funding I LLC - Series 2012-1

Class       Rating     Amount (mil. $)
A           A (sf)               214.5
B           BBB (sf)              15.0

