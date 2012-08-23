FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch publishes U.S. title insurance cos sector credit factors
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 23, 2012 / 6:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch publishes U.S. title insurance cos sector credit factors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Title Insurance -- Sector Credit FactorsAug 23 - Fitch Ratings has issued a new sector-specific special report
describing the credit factors the agency uses to analyze the U.S. Title
Insurance sector. The report updates and replaces 'Title Insurance (U.S.) Sector
Credit Factors,' dated March 28, 2012. These sector-specific credit factors
supplement the master criteria 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated Sept. 22,
2011, which details Fitch's overarching approach to rating insurance companies
and is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Changes from the previous report are modest, primarily updates to the table
headings and a change in the definition of one ratio. None of the changes have
any effect on ratings levels for Fitch-rated title insurers.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.