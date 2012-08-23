TEXT-Fitch publishes U.S. title insurance cos sector credit factors

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Title Insurance -- Sector Credit FactorsAug 23 - Fitch Ratings has issued a new sector-specific special report describing the credit factors the agency uses to analyze the U.S. Title Insurance sector. The report updates and replaces 'Title Insurance (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors,' dated March 28, 2012. These sector-specific credit factors supplement the master criteria 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated Sept. 22, 2011, which details Fitch's overarching approach to rating insurance companies and is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Changes from the previous report are modest, primarily updates to the table headings and a change in the definition of one ratio. None of the changes have any effect on ratings levels for Fitch-rated title insurers. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.