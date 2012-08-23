TEXT-S&P affirms Banco Hipotecario ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Our ratings on Argentina-based Banco Hipotecario reflect its adequate business position, adequate capital and earnings, adequate risk position, below-average funding, and adequate liquidity. -- We have affirmed our 'B' ratings on Banco Hipotecario. -- The negative outlook on the bank reflects that on the Republic of Argentina. If we downgrade Argentina, we could lower the ratings on Banco Hipotecario. Rating Action On Aug. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' ratings on Banco Hipotecario S.A. The outlook remains negative. Rationale Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on Banco Hipotecario on its "adequate" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "below-average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity (as our criteria define it). The 'bb-' anchor draws on our Bank Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology and our view of the economic and industry risk in Argentina where Banco Hipotecario operates. The indicative BICRA for the Argentina is group '8', according to our criteria. The BICRA on Argentina is based on a weak macroeconomic framework, characterized by high inflation, limited financial flexibility, a complicated political environment that constrains a banking system. In fact, credit to the private sector is rather low and we do not expect it to increase due to high inflation, limited funding alternatives, and an inefficient rule of law. Argentinean banking regulation and supervision are fairly unsophisticated and lack independence from the government which we view as a high risk given high political risk in the country. The competitive landscape is undermined by inflation of 20%-25% and a presence of government-owned banks and GREs that can potentially create market distortions. Lack of confidence in the banking system make deposits vulnerable, thus in our view, deposits are not a stable funding base. In addition, external funding is limited due to the economic situation of the country and there is not a sophisticated or developed domestic capital market that could provide a funding alternative to the banking sector. Our "adequate" assessment of the bank's business position reflects its healthy competitive position in the markets in which it operates. Banco Hipotecario focuses on retail lending and is the 13th largest bank in terms of loans, as of April 2012. The bank's assets expanded over the years through internal growth and as the bank diversified its lending portfolio, which was originally concentrated in residential mortgages. Banco Hipotecario is a relatively smaller bank, but we consider it to have a fairly diversified operation with a good range of retail products. Banco Hipotecario is a public company and the following shareholders have ownership stake: the government, IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A., and a several international investment funds. Our "adequate" assessment of the bank's capital and earnings reflects its adequate capital position based on our expectation of a projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio of 9.0%-9.8% in the next 18 months. This assumes a base scenario of a loan growth of about 30% for the next two years, a return on assets of about 2% for 2012 and slightly lower in 2013, and no dividend payout. Our risk position assessment for Banco Hipotecario is "adequate." The performance of the bank's gross loan portfolio (about $8.4 billion as of June 30, 2012) is in line with its domestic peers. The ratio of nonperforming assets was about 3%: slightly below the levels at the end of 2011. Net charge-offs have remained very low in 2012 and are lower than those of some of its peers. We expect loan performance will remain at healthy levels. We consider the bank's risk concentration to be satisfactory due to its geographic diversity, which we consider to be similar to the banking system. The 10 largest exposures in its lending portfolio represent 19% of total loans. The bank's exposure has historically been concentrated in mortgage lending, but it has gradually diversified its portfolio, and this segment currently represents only 23% of its total loans. We view Banco Hipotecario's funding as "below average." We consider the bank's deposit base to be concentrated, with the 10 largest deposits representing 50% of total deposits as of June 2012. Additionally, about 49% of the bank's deposits come from the public sector and the bank's ratio of total loans to customer was 118%: higher than for its peers. Banco Hipotecario's liquidity is "adequate," in our view, due to its high level of liquid assets (including credit line availability, bills, and notes issued by the central bank). They represented about 50% of the bank's deposits maturing within a month, which compares favorably with the industry average. Additionally, liquid assets represent 18.4% of the bank's total consolidated assets. We consider the maintenance of high liquidity levels to be adequate given the bank's concentrated funding profile. In accordance with our criteria, we classify Banco Hipotecario as a government-related entity (GRE) with a low likelihood of extraordinary government support. Our assessment of Banco Hipotecario is based on the following factors: -- Limited importance because of the banks's role as a profit-seeking enterprise in a competitive environment. Another privately owned bank or GRE could undertake its activity, if it ceased to exist. -- Limited link with the government of the Republic of Argentina (B/Negative/B) because the government, though a majority holder of equity, is a minority in voting rights and doesn't interfere more than other minority shareholders in the bank's strategic decisions and operations. The issuer credit rating on the bank is one notch lower than the SACP because Banco Hipotecario, in our view, doesn't meet the conditions specified under our revised bank criteria to be rated above the 'B' sovereign rating on Argentina. Outlook The negative outlook on the bank reflects that on the Republic of Argentina. If we downgrade Argentina, we could lower the ratings on all financial institutions that we rate the same as the sovereign. We rarely rate these entities above the sovereign long-term rating because they're very likely to be affected by changes in national economy. Also, all the financial institutions operating in Argentina could face indirect effects of a sovereign downgrade. This is because we believe a sovereign downgrade is normally associated with, or could lead to, a weaker operating environment for financial institutions, which would very likely erode their creditworthiness. A worsening external position, mostly likely from financial outflows (perhaps combined with weakening terms of trade) or additional policy actions that further diminish Argentina's growth prospects could lead to a sovereign downgrade. On the other hand, actions that restore investor confidence on medium-term prospects for the economy (on the monetary or structural front), and thus reduce uncertainty over its external liquidity position, could lead us to revise the outlook back to stable. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating B/Negative/-- SACP b+ Anchor bb- Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Below average and Adequate (-1) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors -1 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Banco Hipotecario S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating B/Negative/-- Senior Unsecured B (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)