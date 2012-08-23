FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Validus Re's financial strength rating to 'A'
#Market News
August 23, 2012 / 7:45 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P raises Validus Re's financial strength rating to 'A'

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview
     -- Bermuda-based Validus Reinsurance Ltd. has shown strong operating 
performance since inception, with earnings volatility somewhat mitigated 
through its strong catastrophe research and modeling functions.
     -- Validus has built a strong competitive position under its two 
underwriting platforms, Validus Re and Talbot, providing diversification in 
terms of reinsurance versus primary business, geographic spread, and 
specialized short-tail lines of business.
     -- We are raising our financial strength rating on Validus Reinsurance 
Ltd. to 'A' from 'A-' and our counterparty credit rating on its holding 
company, Validus Holdings Ltd., to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The outlook is
stable.
     -- We expect 2012 gross premiums written to grow organically, in the 
mid-single-digit range, mainly in the Talbot segment.

Rating Action
On Aug. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its financial 
strength rating on Validus Reinsurance Ltd. (Validus Re) to 'A' from 'A-'and 
its counterparty credit rating on the holding company, Validus Holdings Ltd., 
to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' (together, the two companies are referred to as Validus). 
The outlook remains stable.

Rationale
Since beginning operations in 2006, Validus has shown strong operating 
performance with less volatility in underwriting performance than many peers. 
The company has also outperformed its peers in 2011, a year with substantial 
catastrophe losses around the globe. As a short-tail insurer and reinsurer 
with almost half of its premium writings in property-exposed business, Validus 
produced a combined ratio of 99.3% and a return on revenue (ROR) of 4.7% in a 
year when many reinsurance companies produced substantial underwriting losses. 
Notably, Validus did not produce underwriting losses in either its Talbot 
Holdings Ltd. segment or its Validus Re segment. We do recognize, however, 
that Validus was relatively underweight in catastrophe-affected territories 
such as Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

We believe that Validus's performance will continue to benefit from its strong 
catastrophe risk management. A subsidiary, Validus Research, employs a team of 
scientists and statisticians, many with PhDs and other advanced degrees, to 
research catastrophe risk. This allows Validus to supplement existing 
third-party catastrophe models and incorporate new science more quickly into 
its proprietary modeling, improving its exposure management and pricing 
capabilities. Validus also mitigates potential earnings volatility by 
diversifying its noncorrelated short-tail lines brought by its Talbot 
Syndicate 1183 operating at Lloyd's of London (which represented about half of 
total writings). Nevertheless, we believe that Validus's performance could 
materially fluctuate with a large U.S. catastrophe, like a hurricane.

Validus has a strong competitive position within the property catastrophe and 
other short-tail lines of business, with $2.1 billion gross premiums written 
(GPW) in 2011. The group is well diversified in terms of reinsurance versus 
primary business, geographic spread, and specialized short-tail lines of 
business. Operating under two segments, Validus Re and Talbot, the company has 
a leading position in various lines of business and a presence in numerous 
global insurance hubs. The international noncatastrophe short-tail insurance 
writings and geographic diversification from Talbot balance the more U.S. 
concentrated property catastrophe writings of the Validus Re segment. Validus 
Research enables Validus to provide scientific research to its cedants, 
helping solidify its competitive position. This service and the ability to 
offer sizable capacity helps Validus maintain its position as an approved lead 
reinsurer for major cedants. Validus has also been able to capitalize three 
sidecars in the past couple of years, demonstrating its ability to bring 
solutions to market and further expand into the property catastrophe market 
without increasing its retained risk exposures.

Outlook
The outlook is stable. With Validus's expansion into emerging markets, we 
expect 2012 GPW to grow organically, in the mid-single-digit range, mainly in 
the Talbot segment. Geographically, growth will be focused on Latin America 
and Asia through the company's Miami; Santiago, Chile; and Singapore offices. 
As the company expands, we expect Validus's ERM function will meet the 
additional complexity in the business.

Over the longer term, we expect operating performance to remain strong with an 
average combined ratio between 80% and 85% (with catastrophe and other large 
losses contributing 25 to 35 percentage points) and an average ROR of at least 
20%. Results will likely be volatile due to the company's severity exposures, 
particularly to U.S. windstorms. We also expect the company to maintain its 
strong capitalization.

An upgrade is unlikely over the next 12 to 24 months because of management's 
evolving corporate strategy and the inherent volatility in the company's risk 
profile. A negative rating action is possible if Validus doesn't meet our 
stated expectations, if its ERM capabilities fail to address the growing 
complexity, if it completes an acquisition that could compromise its risk 
profile, or if it experiences outlier losses in a significant catastrophe 
event.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Evaluating Insurers' Competitive Positions, April 22, 2009
     -- Analysis Of NonLife Insurance Operating Performance, April 22, 2009

Ratings List
Upgraded
                                        To                 From
Validus Holdings Ltd.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB+/Stable/--     BBB/Stable/--

Validus Reinsurance Ltd.
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        A/Stable/--        A-/Stable/--

Validus Holdings Ltd.
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB+               BBB

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
