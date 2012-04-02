TEXT-S&P raises Ziggo Bond Co BV

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Dutch cable operator Ziggo Bond Co. B.V. has converted all shareholder loans outstanding and accrued interest to common equity and completed its IPO. -- Because we analytically treat shareholder loans as debt-like, the conversion has lowered the company's adjusted debt leverage. -- We are consequently raising our long-term rating to 'BB' from 'B+', and all related issue ratings by two notches. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation of continued majority control by private equity sponsors and Ziggo's aggressive financial policy targets. Rating Action On April 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term corporate credit rating on Ziggo Bond Co. B.V. (Ziggo), a Netherlands-based leading cable operator, to 'BB' from 'B+', and all related issue ratings by two notches. At the same time, all ratings were removed from CreditWatch, where they had been placed with positive implications on March 7, 2012, on the IPO announcement. Rationale We upgraded Ziggo because we expect a considerable improvement of Ziggo's financial risk profile, given the favorable effects of the IPO-related conversion of all shareholder loans into common equity. Also, we see increased financial policy predictability arising from management's target of a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 3.5x, which we estimate would result in a Standard & Poor's-adjusted ratio of about 3.8x. Previously, our main adjustment to Ziggo's debt consisted of the addition of shareholder loans of EUR2.281 billion (including accrued interest) to reported financial debt. On a pro forma basis excluding those shareholder loans, Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio was 4x, versus more than 6x including them. We have consequently revised our assessment of the group's financial risk profile to "aggressive" from "highly leveraged," as our criteria define these terms. For the next two years, we foresee robust free cash flow generation of EUR300 million-EUR350 million annually. However, we think that Ziggo will likely distribute a large part of free cash flows to shareholders, which would result in a Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio that would likely hover at about 3.8x. We assess the group's business risk profile as "satisfactory," reflecting its highly attractive domestic market, solid track record, and the company's strong and established competitive position in the Dutch pay-TV and fixed-line markets, resulting in strong and consistent generation of free cash flows. We think that Ziggo will continue to post industry-leading operating cash flow (EBITDA minus fixed outlays) in the future, leveraging its wealthy and densely populated service area as well as a state of the art fully EuroDOCSIS (Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification) 3.0 hybrid fiber-coaxial network. Ziggo's large domestic competitor Koninklijke KPN N.V. (BBB/Stable/A-2) is deploying other competing technologies such as VDSL (Very high speed digital subscriber line) and fiber-to-the-home (FttH), which could slow revenue growth prospects to the low single digits, from the mid-digits to the high digits of the recent past. That said, Ziggo will likely retain a competitive edge for some time, which could allow the company to possibly further gain market share in a highly penetrated, but still somewhat growing, fixed broadband market. Liquidity We assess Ziggo's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, reflecting the absence of debt amortization through 2016 and our expectation of consistently robust discretionary cash flow generation, balanced by likely aggressive shareholder distributions. We compute a next 12 months' ratio of sources to uses of more than 1.3x on Dec. 31, 2011. We expect sources of liquidity over the following 12 months to include funds from operations of more than EUR600 million and a EUR50 million undrawn committed facility maturing September 2014. We anticipate that uses of liquidity over the next 12 months will include capital expenditures of about EUR280 million and EUR220 million in paid dividends. Cash flows are not seasonal, as most customers pay monthly by direct debit. In addition, we anticipate comfortable headroom under financial covenants in the foreseeable future. Heavy senior debt maturities will come due in 2017-2018. Recovery analysis The issue rating on the EUR750 million senior secured notes issued by the special-purpose vehicle (SPV) Ziggo Finance B.V (not rated) is 'BBB-', two notches above our corporate credit rating on Ziggo. The issue rating reflects the recovery rating assigned to special purpose vehicle (SPV) term loan E of '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The issue rating on the EUR1.2 billion senior notes is 'BB-', one notch below our corporate credit rating on Ziggo. The recovery rating on these notes remains a '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. To determine recoveries, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. We believe that a default would most likely result from excessive leverage after a sustained period of operating underperformance. We have revised our year of default to 2017 from 2015, given the conversion into equity of shareholder loans that previously matured in 2015), triggered by an inability to refinance senior secured debt facilities maturing in 2017. We value the group on a going-concern basis, given Ziggo's resilient and profitable utility-like cable TV operations in The Netherlands, its satisfactory business risk profile, valuable cable network and customer base, and high barriers to entry in the consolidated cable industry. At our current simulated hypothetical point of default in 2017, we envisage EBITDA will have declined to about EUR470 million, with a stressed enterprise value of about EUR2.7 billion. With regard to the pass-through transaction, although we have not assigned a recovery rating to the senior secured notes, we believe that recovery prospects for these notes are intrinsically linked to the recovery prospects on the senior secured term loan E facility. We base this view on the assignment of rights granted to noteholders under the SPV tranche facilities. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our belief that Ziggo will maintain its solid market positions in the future, consistently generate robust free cash flows, and will not deviate from its stated financial policy guidelines. We base the ratings on our expectation that Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA will remain below 4x, free cash flow to debt at about 10%, and EBITDA interest cover higher than 4x. Rating downside could occur in case of a more aggressive financial policy than we expect. Rating upside seems remote at this stage, given the combination of continued private equity sponsor control and our view of a related aggressive financial policy, including management's target for debt leverage. Ratings List Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Ziggo Bond Co. B.V. Amsterdamse Beheer en Consultingmaatschappij B.V. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- B+/Watch Pos/-- Ziggo Finance B.V Senior Secured BBB- BB/Watch Pos Ziggo Bond Co. B.V. Senior Secured BB- B/Watch Pos Recovery Rating 5 5 Torenspits B.V. Senior Secured* BBB- BB/Watch Pos Recovery Rating 1 1 *Guaranteed by Amsterdamse Beheer en Consultingmaatschappij B.V. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)