TEXT-S&P corrects outlook on North American Energy Alliance notes
August 23, 2012 / 7:55 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P corrects outlook on North American Energy Alliance notes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Aug 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it corrected an error
on the outlook of North American Energy Alliance LLC's (now known as Essential
Power LLC) $205 million second-lien notes due 2016. The 'B+' rated notes
reflected both a positive and a stable outlook in our rating disseminations. We
revised the outlook to positive from stable on Dec. 21, 2011, and it should have
only been positive from that point forward. 

(For more information on the ratings on Essential Power, see our research 
update to be published shortly on RatingsDirect.) 

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007

RATINGS LIST
Outlook Revised
North American Energy Alliance LLC (Essential Power LLC)
                     To             From
Second-lien notes    B+/Positive    B+/Stable


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

 (New York Ratings Team)

