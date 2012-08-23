TEXT-S&P corrects outlook on North American Energy Alliance notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Aug 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it corrected an error on the outlook of North American Energy Alliance LLC's (now known as Essential Power LLC) $205 million second-lien notes due 2016. The 'B+' rated notes reflected both a positive and a stable outlook in our rating disseminations. We revised the outlook to positive from stable on Dec. 21, 2011, and it should have only been positive from that point forward. (For more information on the ratings on Essential Power, see our research update to be published shortly on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007 RATINGS LIST Outlook Revised North American Energy Alliance LLC (Essential Power LLC) To From Second-lien notes B+/Positive B+/Stable Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)