TEXT-Fitch affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico's IDRs at 'A'

Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' foreign currency and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (KCM). In conjunction with this rating action, Fitch has also affirmed KCM's other ratings as follows: --Long-term national rating at 'AAA(mex)'; --MXN $1.25 billion unsecured CBs due 2013 at 'AAA(mex)'; --MXN $2.3 billion unsecured CBs due 2014 at 'AAA(mex)'; --MXN $1.5 billion unsecured CBs due 2015 at 'AAA(mex)'; --MXN $800 million unsecured CBs due 2016 at 'AAA(mex)'; --MXN $2.5 billion unsecured CBs due 2017 at 'AAA(mex)'; --MXN $400 million unsecured CBs due 2019 at 'AAA(mex)'; --MXN $2.5 billion unsecured CBs due 2020 at 'AAA(mex)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings reflect KCM's leading market position, strong cash flow generation, low leverage and solid liquidity. The rating of the company's foreign currency IDR above Mexico's 'A-' country ceiling is due to the company's strong capital structure and liquidity position, proven debt-payment track record, and implicit support from Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB), which is rated 'A' by Fitch with a Stable Outlook. KMB owns 47.9% of KCM. The Stable Outlook reflects the company's solid business position and its capacity to maintain a conservative capital structure due to its consistent generation of sizeable Cash Flow from Operations (CFO), even after Capital Expenditures (CapEx). It also takes into consideration the sustainability of the company's business position during the near to medium term. LEADING MARKET POSITION The ratings reflect KCM's ability to withstand competitive pressure, manage pricing and offset input cost pressure, all of this based on its leading business position in Mexico's consumer product market. The company is the market leader in most of the product categories in which it participates, with market share positions that are usually two to four times those of the nearest competitor. KCM's business strength is supported by its solid brand portfolio, low cost structure, extensive distribution network, and access to Kimberly-Clark Corporation's technology and research and development capabilities. KCM'S FOREIGN CURRENCY IDR REFLECTS IMPLICIT SUPPORT FROM KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION (KMB) KCM's foreign currency rating, which is above Mexico's sovereign ceiling (rated 'A-' by Fitch), is based on the company's strong credit profile and implicit support from Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB), which maintains an equity stake of 47.9% in KCM. The company is a strategic investment for KMB as its largest affiliate worldwide. KMB has five seats on KCM's 12-person board of directors. In addition, KCM benefits from its strong relationship with KMB, which provides the company with recognized global brands, common process and product technology, consistent financial reporting and controls, and worldwide purchasing & sourcing. EBITDA MARGIN EXPECTED TO IMPROVE SLIGHTLY The ratings reflect KCM's good track record of successfully managing through Mexico's economic cycles while maintaining high operating margins. The company's EBITDA margin has been consistently around 30% during the last 10 years. During Last Twelve Months (LTM) 2Q'12 the company has seen EBITDA margins decline around 300 basis points over the same period the previous year. The revenue growth rate has rebounded to 6.9% during LTM 2Q'12, up from 3.4% over the same period the previous year and back towards 2008/2009 levels. The ratings incorporate the view that the company's revenue growth will be around 5%, aided by mid-2012 price increases, and that the company's EBITDA margin will gravitate somewhat towards 30% during 2012. STRONG CASH FLOW GENERATION KCM has a long record of sizeable levels of EBITDA and operating cash flow generation, as well as positive free cash flow. Fitch expects cash flow from operations (CFO), main source supporting the company's liquidity and leverage, to remain ample over the medium term. During LTM 2Q'12, the company's CFO was MXN $4.1 billion resulting in a CFO margin of 14.5%. The ratings consider the company's medium-term ability to internally fund its CapEx levels and dividend payouts. For LTM 2Q'12, the company's free cash flow (FCF) was negative by MXN $-683 million. The company's FCF is expected to return to positive levels during 2013. The company's cash flow generation supported its share repurchases of MXN $494 million and MXN $718 million during LTM 2Q'12 and 2011, respectively. These levels are lower than those from the 2009 - 2010 period, which were around MXN $1 billion, due to Evenflo's acquisition. It is expected for these share repurchases to go back to previous levels over the medium term. LEVERAGE EXPECTED TO REMAIN LOW The ratings include expectations that KCM's leverage will be around 1.5x during the next 12 months. During LTM 2Q'12, KCM generated MXN 7.6 billion. KCM's total debt was MXN $11.2 billion at the end of June 2012, while its cash and marketable securities balance was MXN $3.3 billion. These figures result in a total debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.5x in 2Q'12 LTM, while it averaged 1.4x for the 2009 - 2010 period. The company's net leverage ratio, of 1.0x for LTM 2Q'12, is higher than the company's average net leverage of 0.6x for the 2009 - 2010 period. SOLID LIQUIDITY KCM's longstanding ability to steadily generate significant amounts of operating cash flow underpins its considerable liquidity and significant access to capital markets. By the end of June 2012 KCM's LTM CFO and cash position combined (approximately MXN $7.4 billion) covers almost 6 times (x) the company's debt payment due during the next two years (approximately MXN $1.25 billion) ended in June 2014. Fitch views the issuer's liquidity as solid. The company maintains ample access to capital markets as evidenced with several issuances during the last years. Further, KCM currently has a manageable debt maturity profile, with debt maturities of MXN $1.25 billion and MXN $2.3 billion during June 2013 and October 2014, respectively. Ratings incorporate expectations that KCM's debt maturity schedule will remain manageable. KEY RATING DRIVERS With a highly stable business, considerable cash flow, low leverage, and strong liquidity changes in KCM's ratings are likely to be dependent on management's actions. Since KCM is not expected to change its financial policies in the near future, Fitch does not see, at this time, any significant upgrade potential. Conversely, KCM's foreign currency IDR of 'A' incorporates implicit support from Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB). Changes in KMB's ratings are likely to result in similar rating actions on KCM's Foreign Currency IDR. Furthermore, any change in the company's financial policies that resulted in sustained higher leverage would likely result in negative rating actions. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012); --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 8, 2012); --'Rating Corporates Above the Country Ceiling' (Jan. 27, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Rating Corporates Above the Rating Ceiling