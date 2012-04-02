TEXT-Fitch affirms Solar Capital Ltd ratings

April 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and secured debt rating of Solar Capital, Ltd. (Solar) at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Approximately $138 million of secured debt is affected by these actions. The ratings reflect the company's low leverage, experienced management team, strong asset quality, relatively consistent operating performance throughout the downturn, and adequate liquidity. Rating constraints include the company's relatively short operating history as a public company, limited funding flexibility, capital markets impact on valuation and leverage, dependence on the capital markets to fund portfolio growth, and inability to retain capital due to annual distribution requirements. Solar's leverage, as measured by debt-to-equity, amounted to 0.29 times (x) at Dec. 31, 2011, which is below the company's long-term articulated target of 0.60x - 0.65x. The company originated $395.7 million of investments to new and existing portfolio companies during the year but recorded only 7% portfolio growth, on a fair value basis, as $338.2 million of portfolio repayments were received. Fitch expects Solar to move toward its leverage target over time as repayment volume slows to more normalized levels and originations continue. At present, Solar's funding profile is fully secured with $505 million of bank capacity and a $35 million term loan, maturing at various intervals between 2013 and 2015. At year-end 2011, a full draw on the facilities would have yielded a leverage ratio of 0.67x. Given the company's leverage target, Fitch believes Solar will look to expand its funding capacity and may look to access the unsecured debt markets sometime over the near-to-medium term, which would improve funding flexibility. Asset quality is solid, with one investment on non-accrual status at the end of 2011, amounting to 0.6% of the portfolio on a fair value basis and 2.4% on a cost basis. This continues to compare favorably to peer business development companies (BDCs). Solar's liquidity profile is considered adequate for the rating category. Cash on hand and borrowing capacity on revolving credit facilities was $315.4 million at year-end, subject to borrowing base limitations. Net investment income coverage of dividends has improved, with growth in the investment portfolio and declines in borrowing costs; this amounts to 95% of dividends in 4Q'11 compared to 80% of dividends in 4Q'10. However, coverage on a cash basis is lower given the paid-in-kind yield on Solar's largest investment. Fitch would view improved cash coverage favorably and expects coverage to increase in 2012 as investment capital is deployed into cash-yielding investments. The company's top 10 investment concentrations are generally in-line with concentration levels of peers in the BDC space but did increase to 64% of equity at year-end 2011 compared to 62.8% a year earlier. The uptick resulted from a sizeable new investment and paid-in-kind accruals on the largest portfolio investment. Fitch will continue to monitor portfolio concentrations and the performance of the largest investments as write-downs could have a meaningful impact on company leverage. The Stable Outlook reflects the expectation that Solar will continue to focus on second lien, unitranche, and subordinated debt investments as it grows, post consistent operating results, and maintain solid asset quality and stable liquidity, with strong dividend coverage from net investment income. While the recognition of additional unrealized portfolio depreciation is possible over the near term, given uncertain market conditions, Fitch expects Solar to maintain low leverage and adequate cushions on debt covenants and asset coverage in order to absorb potential adverse valuation movements. Positive rating momentum is believed to be limited over the near term given Solar's size, limited funding flexibility, and relatively short-operating history as a public company but could be influenced over the longer-term by improved operating performance and leverage, and a shift to unsecured funding from secured funding. Negative rating action could result from declines in operating performance, deterioration in asset quality, excessive realized portfolio losses, a significant increase in portfolio equity exposure, the maintenance of leverage above current operating targets, weaker cash earnings coverage of the dividend, and/or an inability to access the capital markets when needed. Headquartered in New York, NY, Solar is an externally managed BDC, founded in March 2007. The company completed an initial public offering on Feb, 9, 2010, netting $106.7 million of proceeds. Solar had total assets of approximately $1.08 billion at Dec. 31, 2011, and its stock trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker SLRC.