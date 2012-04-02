FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Solar Capital Ltd ratings
April 2, 2012

TEXT-Fitch affirms Solar Capital Ltd ratings

April 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and secured debt rating of Solar Capital, Ltd. (Solar) at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. Approximately $138 million of secured debt 	
is affected by these actions. 	
	
The ratings reflect the company's low leverage, experienced management team, 	
strong asset quality, relatively consistent operating performance throughout the	
downturn, and adequate liquidity. Rating constraints include the company's 	
relatively short operating history as a public company, limited funding 	
flexibility, capital markets impact on valuation and leverage, dependence on the	
capital markets to fund portfolio growth, and inability to retain capital due to	
annual distribution requirements. 	
	
Solar's leverage, as measured by debt-to-equity, amounted to 0.29 times (x) at 	
Dec. 31, 2011, which is below the company's long-term articulated target of 	
0.60x - 0.65x. The company originated $395.7 million of investments to new and 	
existing portfolio companies during the year but recorded only 7% portfolio 	
growth, on a fair value basis, as $338.2 million of portfolio repayments were 	
received. Fitch expects Solar to move toward its leverage target over time as 	
repayment volume slows to more normalized levels and originations continue.   	
	
At present, Solar's funding profile is fully secured with $505 million of bank 	
capacity and a $35 million term loan, maturing at various intervals between 2013	
and 2015. At year-end 2011, a full draw on the facilities would have yielded a 	
leverage ratio of 0.67x. Given the company's leverage target, Fitch believes 	
Solar will look to expand its funding capacity and may look to access the 	
unsecured debt markets sometime over the near-to-medium term, which would 	
improve funding flexibility.	
	
Asset quality is solid, with one investment on non-accrual status at the end of 	
2011, amounting to 0.6% of the portfolio on a fair value basis and 2.4% on a 	
cost basis. This continues to compare favorably to peer business development 	
companies (BDCs). 	
	
Solar's liquidity profile is considered adequate for the rating category. Cash 	
on hand and borrowing capacity on revolving credit facilities was $315.4 million	
at year-end, subject to borrowing base limitations. Net investment income 	
coverage of dividends has improved, with growth in the investment portfolio and 	
declines in borrowing costs; this amounts to 95% of dividends in 4Q'11 compared 	
to 80% of dividends in 4Q'10. However, coverage on a cash basis is lower given 	
the paid-in-kind yield on Solar's largest investment. Fitch would view improved 	
cash coverage favorably and expects coverage to increase in 2012 as investment 	
capital is deployed into cash-yielding investments. 	
	
The company's top 10 investment concentrations are generally in-line with 	
concentration levels of peers in the BDC space but did increase to 64% of equity	
at year-end 2011 compared to 62.8% a year earlier. The uptick resulted from a 	
sizeable new investment and paid-in-kind accruals on the largest portfolio 	
investment. Fitch will continue to monitor portfolio concentrations and the 	
performance of the largest investments as write-downs could have a meaningful 	
impact on company leverage.  	
	
The Stable Outlook reflects the expectation that Solar will continue to focus on	
second lien, unitranche, and subordinated debt investments as it grows, post 	
consistent operating results, and maintain solid asset quality and stable 	
liquidity, with strong dividend coverage from net investment income. While the 	
recognition of additional unrealized portfolio depreciation is possible over the	
near term, given uncertain market conditions, Fitch expects Solar to maintain 	
low leverage and adequate cushions on debt covenants and asset coverage in order	
to absorb potential adverse valuation movements. 	
	
Positive rating momentum is believed to be limited over the near term given 	
Solar's size, limited funding flexibility, and relatively short-operating 	
history as a public company but could be influenced over the longer-term by 	
improved operating performance and leverage, and a shift to unsecured funding 	
from secured funding. 	
	
Negative rating action could result from declines in operating performance, 	
deterioration in asset quality, excessive realized portfolio losses, a 	
significant increase in portfolio equity exposure, the maintenance of leverage 	
above current operating targets, weaker cash earnings coverage of the dividend, 	
and/or an inability to access the capital markets when needed. 	
	
Headquartered in New York, NY, Solar is an externally managed BDC, founded in 	
March 2007. The company completed an initial public offering on Feb, 9, 2010, 	
netting $106.7 million of proceeds. Solar had total assets of approximately 	
$1.08 billion at Dec. 31, 2011, and its stock trades on the NASDAQ under the 	
ticker SLRC.

