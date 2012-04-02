FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Oman Power and Water at 'A'
#Market News
April 2, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Oman Power and Water at 'A'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

April 2 - Overview	
     -- Oman Power and Water Procurement Co. SAOC (OPWP) is the monopoly bulk 	
buyer and seller of electricity and associated desalinated water in Oman, 	
operating as an agency of the government. 	
     -- We consider OPWP to have a "strong" business risk profile and an 	
"intermediate" financial profile, as defined in our criteria, reflecting a 	
stand-alone credit profile of 'a-'.	
     -- Under our criteria for government-related entities we consider it 	
"almost certain" that Oman's government, OPWP's owner, would provide timely 	
and sufficient extraordinary support to the company in a stress situation.	
     -- We are affirming our 'A' ratings on OPWP.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects the outlook on the sovereign ratings on 	
the Sultanate of Oman.	
 	
Rating Action	
On April 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A' 	
long-term corporate credit ratings on regulated procurement and supply company 	
Oman Power and Water Procurement Co. SAOC (OPWP). The outlook is negative.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on OPWP are based on an equalization with the long-term sovereign 	
credit rating on the Sultanate of Oman (A/Negative/A-1). The equalization 	
reflects our opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the 	
government of Oman would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support 	
to OPWP in the event of financial distress.	
	
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our rating 	
approach is based on our view of OPWP's:	
     -- "Critical" role as the monopoly buyer and supplier of bulk electricity 	
and desalinated water in Oman. OPWP was set up by the government in 2004 as an 	
intermediary between electricity producers and distributors. Its legal role is 	
to secure the production capacity and output to meet "all reasonable demands" 	
for electricity, and to secure the production of desalinated water. This 	
includes the critical function of forecasting the demand and supply of 	
electricity and related water in Oman over a seven-year period.	
     -- "Integral" link with the Omani government, given the company's public 	
policy role and 100% state ownership through the Ministry of Finance and 	
government-owned Electricity Holding Co. SAOC (EHC). The government created 	
OPWP specifically to act as a government agency according to Article 14 of the 	
Law for the Regulation and Privatization of the Electricity and Related Water 	
Sector (Sector Law), and OPWP must remain wholly government-owned. OPWP's 	
obligations are not explicitly guaranteed, but under Article 67 of the Sector 	
Law, the Ministry of Finance must provide adequate financing to enable OPWP to 	
undertake its assigned activities.	
	
These strengths are somewhat offset by OPWP's inherently low profitability, 	
which mainly results from its agency role, seasonal working capital 	
requirements, and a potential increase in counterparty risks as Oman's 	
distribution companies are privatized.	
	
Our assessment of OPWP's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'a-' reflects 	
our assessment of the company's "strong" business risk profile and 	
"intermediate" financial risk profile. The SACP is supported by OPWP's 	
monopoly position, although it has no production facilities, and its regulated 	
payment model. These supports are partly offset by reliance on funding from 	
its owners to meet seasonal swings in cash flows, and weak balance-sheet 	
profitability that stems partly from its agency role and the accounting 	
treatment of leases. OPWP requires no external long-term debt financing, which 	
results in strong credit ratios.	
	
For 2012-2014, we anticipate revenue growth of 10%-12%, based on the 	
regulatory payment model, and EBITDA margins of between 25% and 30%. We 	
believe OPWP will continue to report net accounting losses of Omani rial (OMR) 	
2 million-OMR3 million ($5.2 million to $7.8 million) over the short term, 	
before returning to profitability in the long term. The treatment of leases in 	
the financial statements and accounting losses in the statutory financial 	
accounts do not affect the company's cash flow generating ability. We consider 	
that OPWP's financial risk profile depends largely on the company's ability to 	
generate sufficient cash flow and maintain adequate and timely liquidity.	
	
We consider a key factor for the financial risk profile to be OPWP's ability 	
to maintain sufficient committed lines to meet temporary liquidity shortfalls 	
caused by seasonal working capital swings brought about by seasonal tariff 	
fluctuations year on year. The company currently funds deficits through cash 	
balances, intercompany loans, and a OMR25 million with Bank Muscat. OPWP has 	
no capital expenditure requirements or significant debt repayments. 	
	
OPWP's funds from operations (FFO) are stable but modest, reflecting its 	
low-risk regulated earnings structure. OPWP's capital and reserves totaled 	
OMR4.1 million in 2011, down from OMR7.6 million in 2010 as a result of lease 	
accounting, and trade receivables and payables dominate its balance sheet. 	
	
The only material noncurrent assets comprised OMR17.8 million in advance 	
payments (fixed capacity payments under a contract with a generation company). 	
These assets are funded by an interest-free long-term shareholders' fund. OPWP 	
doesn't need external long-term debt financing because it has no other fixed 	
assets. 	
	
Liquidity	
We regard OPWP's liquidity as "adequate" as defined in our criteria. OPWP's 	
ratio of liquidity sources to liquidity uses, as of Dec. 31, 2011, was 1.6x. 	
	
Liquidity sources comprise:	
     -- Cash balances of OMR20.9 million; and	
     -- Our expectations of FFO of OMR34 million for 2012.	
	
Liquidity uses comprise:	
     -- Maximum loan repayments under the working capital facilities of an 	
estimated OMR33 million. 	
	
The company has no capital expenditure requirements or long-term debt; demand 	
on its liquidity sources arises mainly from timing differences between 	
payments to generation and desalination companies and receipts from 	
electricity and water suppliers. OPWP also has a seasonal pattern of cash 	
flows as tariffs increase significantly in the summer months. These working 	
capital needs are usually covered by existing cash balances and short-term 	
funding from EHC, including access to a OMR25 million overdraft, which it uses 	
sparingly. This facility expires in July 2013 and needs to be renewed annually.	
	
We believe prudent management of seasonal working capital needs is the key 	
issue for OPWP's SACP. This is because of the potential for a drain on 	
liquidity resources in certain months. We believe this, combined with reliance 	
on an uncommitted credit facility, restricts us from assessing OPWP's 	
liquidity as "strong".	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook on OPWP reflects that on Oman. If the ratings on Oman 	
were to change, the ratings on OPWP would change. We currently do not expect 	
our view of OPWP's "critical" role and "integral" link with the Omani 	
government to change, meaning that the ratings on OPWP would remain equalized 	
with those on Oman. We also anticipate that the tariff regime will remain 	
supportive and that OPWP will not engage in any nonregulated activities 	
without approval from Oman's Authority for Electricity Regulation.	
	
The ratings on OPWP could come under pressure should the company deviate from 	
its current practices and start to engage in long-term borrowing other than to 	
cover working capital swings. This could lead us to reconsider our view of 	
OPWP's agency role and, in particular, the likelihood of government support.	
	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 	
9, 2010	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Oman Power and Water Procurement Co. SAOC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                A/Negative/--      	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

