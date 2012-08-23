TEXT-S&P: speculative-grade corp ratings rises to 45.3 pct of global total

Aug 23 - Speculative-grade ratings (BB+' and lower) as a share of the total global corporate entities Standard & Poor's Ratings Services rates increased to 45.3% as of June 30, 2012, from 44% a year earlier, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Ratings Distribution In Emerging And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe, As Of Second-Quarter 2012." "The number of entities Standard & Poor's rates globally increased 2.2% to 6,190 as of June 30, from 6,056 as of March 31, representing 2,805 speculative-grade entities and 3,385 investment-grade entities," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "Entities based outside the U.S. account for 51.7% of the global ratings population, with the majority of issuers (66.7%) being nonfinancial entities." The share of entities rated 'CCC' and lower increased slightly to 2.6% quarter over quarter from 2.5%, and the median rating of all rated corporates is 'BBB-'. In second-quarter 2012, Standard & Poor's assigned 188 new ratings globally, most of which were within the U.S. (For more details on Standard & Poor's policy regarding credit rating assignment, withdrawal, and suspension, see "Credit Ratings Assignment, Withdrawal, & Suspension Policy," published Feb. 29, 2012, on standardandpoors.com.) During the quarter, 14 companies defaulted, and the global trailing-12-month speculative-grade default rate was 2.5% as of June 30. Downgrades outnumbered upgrades globally by a ratio of 1.2 to 1, and downgrades surpassed upgrades in each region, except the U.S., where upgrades outnumbered downgrades by 1.1 to 1. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.