FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: speculative-grade corp ratings rises to 45.3 pct of global total
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 23, 2012 / 8:21 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: speculative-grade corp ratings rises to 45.3 pct of global total

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 23 - Speculative-grade ratings (BB+' and lower) as a share of the total
global corporate entities Standard & Poor's Ratings Services rates increased to
45.3% as of June 30, 2012, from 44% a year earlier, said an article published
today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Ratings
Distribution In Emerging And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe,
As Of Second-Quarter 2012."

"The number of entities Standard & Poor's rates globally increased 2.2% to 
6,190 as of June 30, from 6,056 as of March 31, representing 2,805 
speculative-grade entities and 3,385 investment-grade entities," said Diane 
Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "Entities based 
outside the U.S. account for 51.7% of the global ratings population, with the 
majority of issuers (66.7%) being nonfinancial entities." The share of 
entities rated 'CCC' and lower increased slightly to 2.6% quarter over quarter 
from 2.5%, and the median rating of all rated corporates is 'BBB-'. 

In second-quarter 2012, Standard & Poor's assigned 188 new ratings globally, 
most of which were within the U.S. (For more details on Standard & Poor's 
policy regarding credit rating assignment, withdrawal, and suspension, see 
"Credit Ratings Assignment, Withdrawal, & Suspension Policy," published Feb. 
29, 2012, on standardandpoors.com.) During the quarter, 14 companies 
defaulted, and the global trailing-12-month speculative-grade default rate was 
2.5% as of June 30. Downgrades outnumbered upgrades globally by a ratio of 1.2 
to 1, and downgrades surpassed upgrades in each region, except the U.S., where 
upgrades outnumbered downgrades by 1.1 to 1.
 

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.