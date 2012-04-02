TEXT-S&P affirms DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale covered bonds

April 2 - OVERVIEW -- We have reviewed the asset and cash flow information provided as of Dec. 31, 2011. -- We have affirmed our 'AAA/Stable' ratings on these public-sector covered bonds. -- DekaBank's public-sector covered bonds exhibit a typical German legislation-enabled covered bond structure. April 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AAA/Stable' credit ratings on DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale's (DekaBank; A/Stable/A-1) public-sector covered bond program and related issuances of public-sector covered bonds (see list below). These affirmations follow our review of the asset and cash flow information as of Dec. 31, 2011. Applying our covered bond criteria, the specifics of DekaBank's program potentially allow for a six-notch elevation, according to step 3 of our criteria (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published Dec. 16, 2009). Reflecting our assessment of the target credit enhancement, in combination with the available credit enhancement, we believe that the cover pool can support the public-sector covered bonds commensurate with the currently assigned ratings. The current stable outlook on DekaBank's public-sector covered bonds reflects our opinion that adverse movements of the issuer credit rating (ICR) or the asset-liability mismatch measure (ALMM) would not automatically result in a change to our ratings on the covered bonds. We also believe that the issuer has the ability and willingness to manage the covered bonds at the highest achievable rating uplift. POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES We have taken today's rating actions on these covered bonds based on our criteria for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). The assumptions and methodologies used in the credit and cash flow analysis are currently under review (see "Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodologies And Assumptions For Rating Certain Covered Bonds and CDOs," published on Aug. 5, 2010). The scope of our review of the analysis of public-sector assets may include our default rate stresses, correlation assumptions, recovery levels, model risk, concentration limits, and credit enhancement levels. Further, as part of our cash flow analysis, we used Standard & Poor's Covered Bond Monitor to calculate the target credit enhancement for the covered bonds. The assumptions and methodologies used in this cash flow analysis are also under review. This review may result in further changes to the criteria. As a result, our future assumptions and methodologies used in our Covered Bond Monitor model may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program. Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating covered bonds, we will continue to rate and surveil these covered bonds using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research"). RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Transaction Update: DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale (Oeffentliche Pfandbriefe), April 2, 2012 -- Global Covered Bond Characteristics And Rating Summary Q1 2012, March 29, 2012 -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012 -- DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale, Jan. 26, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011 -- Covered Bonds-A Primer On The Top Five Global Jurisdictions, March 14, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Credit Rating Model: CDO Evaluator 5.1, Aug. 16, 2010 -- Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodologies And Assumptions For Rating Certain Covered Bonds and CDOs, Aug. 5, 2010 -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010 -- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009 -- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008 -- Methodology & Assumptions: Applying The Derivative Counterparty Framework To Covered Bonds, Feb. 26, 2008 -- A Listing Of S&P's New Actions Aimed At Strengthening The Ratings Process, Feb. 7, 2008 -- Revised Framework For Applying Counterparty And Supporting Party Criteria, May 8, 2007 -- CDO Spotlight: Rating Approach To Synthetic CDOs Of Sovereigns Or Local And Regional Governments, May 3, 2006 -- Covered Bond Monitor: Technical Note, Feb. 14, 2006 -- Expanding European Covered Bond Universe Puts Spotlight on Key Analytics, July 16, 2004 -- German Pfandbrief Framework Further Improved, March 30, 2004 -- Surviving Stress Scenarios: Assessing Asset Quality of Public Sector Covered Bond Collateral, Sept. 30, 2003 -- Rating Pfandbriefe--The Analytical Perspective, Jan. 27, 2003 -- Eligible Investment Criteria for 'AAA' Rated Structured Transactions, June 25, 2001 RATINGS LIST DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale (Oeffentliche Pfandbriefe) EUR15.942 Billion Outstanding Public-Sector Covered Bonds Ratings Affirmed AAA/Stable