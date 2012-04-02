FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms French Region of Limousin 'AA' rating
April 2, 2012 / 2:50 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P affirms French Region of Limousin 'AA' rating

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

April 2 - Overview	
     -- We believe that the French Region of Limousin's good budget monitoring 	
will partly offset its sluggish operating revenues. 	
     -- We are affirming our 'AA' long-term rating on Limousin.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our belief that the region's debt burden 	
will remain moderate. 	
	
Rating Action	
On April 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA' 	
long-term issuer credit rating on France's Region of Limousin. The outlook is 	
stable. 	
	
Rationale	
The rating on Limousin reflects our view of the "predictable and 	
well-balanced" institutional framework for French regions and Limousin's 	
"positive" financial management. We also factor into the rating the region's 	
good budgetary performance, its "positive" liquidity position, and its very 	
limited contingent liabilities. The main rating constraint, in our view, is 	
Limousin's restricted revenue flexibility and dynamism.	
	
We base our positive view on Limousin's financial management on its strong 	
commitment to financial discipline and good budget monitoring, coupled with 	
prudent debt and liquidity management. In 2011, thanks to a firm handle on 	
operating expenditures that mitigated sluggish operating revenues, the region 	
was able to increase its operating margin to 20% of operating revenues from 	
19.5% in 2010. 	
	
In our base-case scenario for 2012-2014, we expect that the region will 	
contain the gradual decrease of its operating balance to 15%-16% of operating 	
revenues by 2014 through its continued tight rein on operating expenditures. 	
We anticipate only a stabilization of its operating revenues (excluding 	
cyclical European Union fund transfers). The French government's recent 	
decision to freeze transfers during 2011-2014 and the likely sluggish new 	
basket of operating revenues will adversely affect Limousin. Still, we 	
anticipate that Limousin will maintain its grip on operating expenditures, 	
with 1.6% growth per year on average (excluding European funds paid) despite 	
the likely 3% cost increase per year from 2012 linked to the region's railway 	
contract. 	
	
In our base case, we anticipate slight surpluses after capital accounts of 	
around 0.4% of total revenues during 2012-2014, after an average deficit of 2% 	
during 2009-2011. Our scenario incorporates a reduction in capital 	
expenditures to EUR85 million on average in 2012-2014; versus EUR95 million on 	
average in 2009-2011. Consequently, Limousin's high operating balance and its 	
exceptional capital revenue for infrastructure projects of EUR9 million annually	
should enable it to fully self-finance its capital expenditures (excluding 	
budget loans granted).	
	
In our view, the modest surpluses after capital accounts would allow Limousin 	
to nearly stabilize its tax-supported debt until 2014. In our base-case 	
scenario, tax-supported debt would reach a moderate 71% of operating revenues 	
and less than 5x the operating balance by 2014, compared with 69% in 2010 and 	
3.5x the operating balance in 2011. 	
	
We consider that Limousin's restricted revenue flexibility is the main rating 	
constraint. Modifiable revenues are limited to the tax on car registrations, 	
or 6% of operating revenues. Therefore, we believe budgetary flexibility now 	
hinges on spending, especially capital expenditures, which represent 26% of 	
total expenditures.	
	
Liquidity 	
We view Limousin's liquidity position as "positive" under our criteria. The 	
region benefits from predictable and regular cash flows, especially state 	
transfers and tax proceeds. 	
	
For 2012, Limousin's liquidity benefits from a EUR30 million committed bank line	
and EUR7.7 million in revolving lines. Thanks to its EUR25.6 million retail bond	
issue in June 2011, Limousin's average draw on these facilities amounted to a 	
low EUR5.7 million in 2011. Moreover, the region benefited from average 	
available cash of EUR22.6 million. We believe that Limousin will continue to 	
secure its long-term funding before the last quarter of each year. Therefore, 	
we consider that the average amount available on these liquidity facilities 	
and cash available will continue to cover debt service in the next 12 months 	
debt service by more than 120%. 	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our view that Limousin will be able to contain the 	
gradual deterioration of its operating margin at 15%-16% by 2014, despite the 	
strong constraints on operating revenues that it will likely face. We believe 	
that the region will be able to fully self-finance its capital expenditure 	
(excluding budget loans). Therefore, we anticipate a near stabilization of its 	
tax-supported debt to operating revenues ratio at 71% by 2014, versus 69% in 	
2011.	
	
In our upside scenario, a stronger rein on operating expenditures and slightly 	
more dynamic revenues would allow Limousin to maintain its operating balance 	
at a high 18% of operating revenues by 2014. We could consider a positive 	
rating action if, in addition, the region invests at a lower rate than in our 	
base case, and it would be able to post high surpluses after capital accounts 	
at 4.5% on average in 2012-2014 and reduce its tax-supported debt below 60% of 	
operating revenues by 2014. This could prompt a positive rating action.	
	
Conversely, we could consider a negative rating action if Limousin's 	
discipline allows for high expenditures that lead to a structurally decreasing 	
operating margin to 12% of operating revenues by 2014. Moreover, in our 	
downside scenario, an increase in its capital expenditures would lead to a 	
widening deficit after capital accounts, reaching 4%-5% of total expenditure 	
by 2013. Such a trend would also likely weaken our view of Limousin's 	
financial management. 	
	
We consider, however, that our upside and downside scenarios are unlikely at 	
this stage.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, 	
Sept. 20, 2010	
     -- Institutional Framework Assessments For International Local And 	
Regional Governments, December 19, 2011	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Limousin (Region of)	
 Issuer Credit Rating                   AA/Stable/--       	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

