TEXT-Fitch rates Grupo Cooperativo Iberico, affirms Caja Rural del Sur
April 2, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Grupo Cooperativo Iberico, affirms Caja Rural del Sur

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 2 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Spain's Grupo Cooperativo Iberico de
Credito (GCI) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-'. Fitch has also
affirmed Caja Rural del Sur, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito's (CRS) Long-term
IDR at 'A-'. The Outlook on both Long-term IDRs is Negative. A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this comment.	
	
GCI, which comprises Caja Rural del Sur (CRS) and two other small credit
cooperatives, functions as an institutional protection scheme (SIP) bound by a
mutual support mechanism. As a group, it produces consolidated accounts and is
supervised by the Bank of Spain. Fitch uses these consolidated accounts in its
analysis of the group.	
	
CRS accounts for 67% of total group assets. It acts as the central body for GCI
and as such, monitors the group's risk management, liquidity and capital. In
line with the group's new structure, and in line with Fitch's criteria for
rating mutual groups, CRS's Viability Rating (VR) has been withdrawn. CRS'
ratings are now based on those of GCI. Any rating action on GCI's ratings would
have an impact on CRS's.	
	
The ratings assigned to CGI reflect the group's prudent management, robust
capitalisation and low exposure to Spain's property sector. Although the group
reported an increased proportion of problem loans at end-2011 (9.4%, including
impaired loans and foreclosed assets), GCI has one of the highest impairment
coverage against problematic exposures in the system, partly helped by credit
losses charged directly against equity upon integration. This should limit the
impact on capital resulting from any additional deterioration in asset quality.	
	
The group's funding is healthy, with large volumes of customer deposits and
limited wholesale market funding with no maturities in the next two years.
Furthermore, GCI is strongly capitalised with a Fitch Core Capital ratio of
12.5% at end-2011.	
	
The Negative Outlook on the group's IDR reflects GCI's challenges in sustaining
asset quality and profitability while achieving cost synergies amid the economic
recession in Spain. This is particularly true in the more vulnerable regions of
Andalusia and Extremadura, where GCI is based and where unemployment rates
remain high and above the national average.	
	
It is therefore likely that should economic conditions deteriorate at a
continued pace, with a resulting strong decline in profitability and a further
sharp deterioration in asset quality, GCI's ratings will be downgraded to the
'BBB' category. The extent of the rating downgrade will depend on the impact
such a deterioration will have on capitalisation, which at the moment is deemed
by Fitch to be sufficiently strong to absorb additional shocks.	
	
GCI's Support Rating is '3' and Support Rating floor 'BB', indicating that Fitch
believes there is a moderate probability that support would be ultimately
provided from Spain's financial authorities.	
	
The rating actions are as follows:	
	
GCI:	
Long-term IDR: assigned at 'A-, Negative Outlook	
Short-term IDR: assigned at 'F2'	
Viability Rating: assigned at 'a-'	
Support Rating: assigned at '3'	
Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'BB'	
	
CRS:	
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Negative Outlook	
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'	
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-', rating withdrawn	
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'	
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'	
	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16
August 2011 and 'Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support
Mechanisms', dated 11 April 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria	
Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms

