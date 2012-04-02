TEXT-Fitch rates Grupo Cooperativo Iberico, affirms Caja Rural del Sur

April 2 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Spain's Grupo Cooperativo Iberico de Credito (GCI) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-'. Fitch has also affirmed Caja Rural del Sur, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito's (CRS) Long-term IDR at 'A-'. The Outlook on both Long-term IDRs is Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. GCI, which comprises Caja Rural del Sur (CRS) and two other small credit cooperatives, functions as an institutional protection scheme (SIP) bound by a mutual support mechanism. As a group, it produces consolidated accounts and is supervised by the Bank of Spain. Fitch uses these consolidated accounts in its analysis of the group. CRS accounts for 67% of total group assets. It acts as the central body for GCI and as such, monitors the group's risk management, liquidity and capital. In line with the group's new structure, and in line with Fitch's criteria for rating mutual groups, CRS's Viability Rating (VR) has been withdrawn. CRS' ratings are now based on those of GCI. Any rating action on GCI's ratings would have an impact on CRS's. The ratings assigned to CGI reflect the group's prudent management, robust capitalisation and low exposure to Spain's property sector. Although the group reported an increased proportion of problem loans at end-2011 (9.4%, including impaired loans and foreclosed assets), GCI has one of the highest impairment coverage against problematic exposures in the system, partly helped by credit losses charged directly against equity upon integration. This should limit the impact on capital resulting from any additional deterioration in asset quality. The group's funding is healthy, with large volumes of customer deposits and limited wholesale market funding with no maturities in the next two years. Furthermore, GCI is strongly capitalised with a Fitch Core Capital ratio of 12.5% at end-2011. The Negative Outlook on the group's IDR reflects GCI's challenges in sustaining asset quality and profitability while achieving cost synergies amid the economic recession in Spain. This is particularly true in the more vulnerable regions of Andalusia and Extremadura, where GCI is based and where unemployment rates remain high and above the national average. It is therefore likely that should economic conditions deteriorate at a continued pace, with a resulting strong decline in profitability and a further sharp deterioration in asset quality, GCI's ratings will be downgraded to the 'BBB' category. The extent of the rating downgrade will depend on the impact such a deterioration will have on capitalisation, which at the moment is deemed by Fitch to be sufficiently strong to absorb additional shocks. GCI's Support Rating is '3' and Support Rating floor 'BB', indicating that Fitch believes there is a moderate probability that support would be ultimately provided from Spain's financial authorities. The rating actions are as follows: GCI: Long-term IDR: assigned at 'A-, Negative Outlook Short-term IDR: assigned at 'F2' Viability Rating: assigned at 'a-' Support Rating: assigned at '3' Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'BB' CRS: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Negative Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-', rating withdrawn Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB' Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011 and 'Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms', dated 11 April 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms