#Credit Markets
April 2, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Barclays Bank plc gov't gtd bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Fitch Ratings has assigned Barclays Bank plc’s (‘A’/Stable/‘F1’) prospective GBP1.5bn bond an expected rating of ‘AAA(exp)'. The bond will benefit from a guarantee under the United Kingdom’s (UK) National Loan Guarantee Scheme (NLGS).

The rating is subject to receipt of the final guarantee certificate that will confirm that the bonds will benefit from a guarantee by the Commissioners of HM Treasury.

The rating is driven by the UK’s sovereign rating (‘AAA’/Negative). Any change in the UK’s rating would result in a change in the issue’s rating. Fitch believes that the NLGS is of high strategic importance to the UK government as it is intended to facilitate access to cheaper financing for small businesses. This strategic importance reinforces Fitch’s view that the UK government would ensure timely payment on the liabilities guaranteed under the scheme should this ever become necessary.

