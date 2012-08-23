TEXT-S&P comments on QEP Resources

Aug 23 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on QEP Resources Inc. (BB+/Stable/--) are unaffected by the company’s announced plans to buy oil & gas producing properties in the Bakken Shale formation for $1.38 billion. While the company will fund the purchase price with debt proceeds, pro forma financial leverage after the acquisition remains within expectations for the ratings. In addition, the acquired properties are complementary to QEP’s existing operations and add oil reserves and production, diversifying the company’s primarily natural gas commodity composition.