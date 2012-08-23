TEXT-Fitch cuts Butler Cty, Ohio Transportation Improvement District

Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings downgrades the following rating on Butler County, Ohio, Transportation Improvement District (BCTID) obligations: --$41,130,000 outstanding highway improvement bonds, series 2007, to ‘A’ from ‘AA-'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. SECURITY The bonds are special obligations of the district payable from moneys generated from three tax increment financing (TIF) districts (the primary pledge). The bonds are also secured by a secondary pledge consisting of (a) 25% of non-tax revenues in Butler County’s general fund and (b) 95% of income tax revenues available to Liberty Township from the Joint Economic Development District (JEDD). KEY RATING DRIVERS RATING REFLECTS COUNTY SECURITY: The ‘A’ reflects the county’s below average credit fundamentals and the narrow secondary pledge of 25% of the county’s non-tax revenues, providing the highest level of credit quality relative to the total security package. REDUCED FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: The Negative Outlook reflects a meaningful decline in pledged county non-tax revenues and a trend of multi-year general fund operating deficits yielding deterioration in the county’s financial flexibility. Fitch expects deficits to persist over the near term. SOUND ECONOMIC PROFILE: The county’s economy remains sound and is anchored by the healthcare and higher education sectors. MODERATE LONG-TERM OBLIGATION LEVELS: Overall debt levels are moderate and should remain so given the county’s limited capital needs. Pension and OPEB costs are moderate. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION CONTINUED BUTLER COUNTY STRUCTURAL IMBALANCE: The county’s inability to reestablish structural balance in the intermediate term would put downward pressure on the rating. MATERIAL PLEDGED REVENUE DECLINES: Further declines in pledged county non-tax revenues may trigger a downgrade. CREDIT PROFILE RATING BASED ON COUNTY NON-TAX REVNEUE PLEDGE The rating is based on the secondary pledge of 25% of county non-tax general fund revenues, although the BCTID anticipates fully servicing the debt obligation from TIF revenues. The pledged non-tax revenues consisted of charges for service (80% of total non-tax revenues), interest earnings (11%) licenses and permits (7%) and other revenues (1%). Pledge non-tax revenue totaled a narrow 6.8% of FY11 general fund revenues. Pledged non-tax revenues have declined in excess of 6% annually for the past three years primarily due to lower interest earnings as well as general economic revenue softening. Despite the recent declines, the pledged county non-tax revenues in 2011 totaled $5.8 million and could cover annual debt service through 2020 at least 2x and 1.07x through the life of the bonds. MADS associated with this obligation equaled 6.2% of the county’s general fund spending in fiscal 2011. The county is not obligated to annually reserve or budget pledged non-tax revenues to pay debt service. However, the trustee is required to notify the county and JEDD 60 days prior to a debt service payment if there is a debt service shortfall. Both the county and JEDD have a joint and several obligation to immediately transfer adequate funds to the trustee from pledged sources, based on an allocation formula. JEDD revenues, which accounted for a smaller percentage of total revenues (13% of MADS in fiscal 2011), have exhibited consistent growth. CHALLENGED COUNTY FINANCES The county has generated general fund operating deficits for four consecutive years, driven primarily by notable declines in economically sensitive sale tax revenues. The county’s financial flexibility remains sound despite the negative operating trend with a 2011 unrestricted fund balance of $15.1 million (sum of committed, assigned, and unassigned) or 19.2% of spending. 2011 ended slightly better than budget with a $1.3 million draw on fund balance. A pressured operating environment continues in 2012 with $1.1 million (1.4% of general fund spending) of appropriated reserves included in the budget, for non-recurring 2012 election expenditures. Current estimates for the county’s year-end financial performance are on budget. DIVERSE ECONOMY; ROBUST EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES The county is part of the broad and diverse Cincinnati MSA, which showed sharp growth over the past year in the manufacturing and service sectors. Miami University serves as the county’s top employer, which adds some long-term stability to the economy. Additional top-ten employers represent the healthcare and financial service sectors and steel manufacturing. A 1.7% increase in employment drove the county unemployment rate down to 7.3% as of April 2012 from 8.4% a year prior, on par with the state and below the national average (7.7%). Population for the county has continued to increase with over 10% total growth in the past decade. Wealth levels are average. MODERATE DEBT AND LONG-TERM LIABILIIES The county’s overall debt burden is moderate, and debt service as a percentage of general fund spending is elevated at 16% for 2011. Principal amortization of county debt is rapid with 83% repaid within 10 years. The county does not have a formal capital improvement plan as its capital needs are limited. The county participates in state plans for pension and OPEB benefits. Aggregate general fund contributions for both benefit classes are budgeted at a moderate $5.2 million, equal to 6.5% of budgeted 2012 spending. The largest state retirement fund, PERS, is somewhat underfunded (68% as of Dec. 31, 2010, using Fitch’s more conservative 7% rate of return assumption). The state legislature is currently considering a proposal from PERS to change benefits to improve the system’s funded ratios; if adopted, the proposal would help mitigate Fitch’s concern that pension and OPEB system payments may create long-term budget pressure for the county. TAX INCREMENT REVENUES BCTID anticipates repaying the bonds from tax increment revenues generated from three development districts located proximate to a new highway interchange. The combined development districts are roughly 50% built out and future commercial development is likely given their advantageous locations. TIF revenues provided roughly 2.4x debt service coverage in 2011; however, debt service consists solely of interest until 2013. 2011 TIF revenues do not fully cover MADS in 2031 at 0.95x. Prospectively, the district projects fully supporting the ascending debt service obligation assuming nominal TIF revenue growth. Additional security is provided by the capture of excess TIF revenues pursuant to the flow of funds. Excess TIF revenues are retained in the revenue fund until certain thresholds are met, and thereafter, surplus funds may be returned to the individual development districts. The fund acts as a quasi-supplemental reserve and held $10.7 million or 2.2x MADS as of 2011 year end; however, in 2012, $5.9 million was returned to the county and Liberty township. If the primary pledge provides at least 1.75x coverage of MADS for three consecutive years and the revenue fund is at least equal to next year’s debt service, the secondary pledge terminates. However, if coverage from the primary pledge ever declines below 1.75x, the county non-tax pledge portion of the secondary pledge is automatically reinstated. The bonds are also secured by a surety-funded debt service reserve.