TEXT-S&P cuts Hawker Beechcraft rating to 'SD'

Overview -- We do not believe Hawker Beechcraft Inc. made the scheduled interest payment due on March 30, 2012, on its secured credit facility. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the business jet manufacturer to 'SD' (selective default) and issue rating on the credit facility to 'D', per our criteria. -- The company also had interest payments on its public debt due on April 1, 2012. We will lower the corporate credit rating and related issue ratings to 'D' if it did not make that payment. Rating Action On April 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Hawker Beechcraft Inc. to 'SD' (selective default). We also lowered the issue rating on the company's secured credit facility to 'D' and maintained the '4' recovery rating, indicating likely average (30%-50%) recovery of principal, pending a further review of lenders' recovery prospects. At the same time, we affirmed the 'C' ratings on the company's unsecured and subordinated notes and maintained the '6' recovery ratings indicating negligible (0-10%) recovery prospects, pending the completion of the recovery review. Rationale The downgrades reflect our belief that Hawker Beechcraft did not make the scheduled interest payment on its secured credit facility when due on March 30, 2012. On March 27, the company announced that it had reached a forbearance agreement with 70% of its lenders that defers any interest or other payments due on its secured credit facility through June 29, 2012. Although some of the lenders had opted to not receive the scheduled interest payment, our criteria considers this a default. The company also had $28 million of interest payments due April 1, 2012, on its unsecured and subordinated notes. If Hawker didn't make these payments, we will lower the corporate credit rating and related issue ratings to 'D'. Ratings List Downgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged To From Hawker Beechcraft Inc. Corporate credit rating SD/-- CC/Negative/-- Hawker Beechcraft Acquisition Co. LLC Senior secured D CC Recovery rating 4 4 Ratings Affirmed Hawker Beechcraft Acquisition Co. LLC Senior unsecured C Recovery rating 6 Subordinated C Recovery rating 6