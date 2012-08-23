TEXT-S&P may cut Big Lots 'BBB' rating

Overview -- U.S. close-out retailer Big Lots' second-quarter performance was meaningfully below our expectations. -- The company also revised downward its outlook for the year, made several management changes, and bought back $149 million of its stock in the quarter. -- We are placing all of our ratings on Big Lots, including the 'BBB' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rating Action On Aug. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed all of its ratings on Columbus, Ohio-based Big Lots Inc., including the 'BBB' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. This means we could either lower or affirm the ratings after we complete our review. As of July 28, 2012, Big Lots had about $243 million of debt outstanding. Rationale The CreditWatch placement follows our assessment that Big Lots may not be able to restore profitability and credit measures to levels we had previously anticipated, including leverage close to 1.5x. Big Lots reported weaker-than-expected performance in the second quarter ended July 28, 2012, including a 30% drop in core U.S. store operating profit on negative 1.9% comparable sales performance. Big Lots also revised downward its outlook for the year, made several management changes, and bought back $149 million of stock in the quarter. CreditWatch Standard & Poor's could lower Big Lots' ratings if we believe the company will not be able to restore profitability and credit measures consistent with our previous expectations. Our review will focus on the company's ability to improve operating performance in its core U.S. market and turn around its Canadian unit, which it acquired last year. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement within the next three months. Related Criteria And Research -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Placed On CreditWatch To From Big Lots Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Watch Neg/-- BBB/Stable/-- Liquidation World Inc. Senior Unsecured BBB/Watch Neg BBB