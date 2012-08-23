FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P may now cut Banco Cruzeiro ratings
#Credit RSS
August 23, 2012 / 9:11 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P may now cut Banco Cruzeiro ratings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)User

Overview
     -- Brazil-based Banco Cruzeiro do Sul's equity is now estimated
to be negative R$2.2 billion. 
     -- There is a high likelihood of a distressed exchange or liquidation of 
the bank.
     -- We have revised the CreditWatch implications on our 'CC/C' ratings on 
the bank to negative from developing.
     -- We expect to lower the ratings to 'D' upon the completion of either 
the distressed exchange (expected by September 12) or liquidation.


Rating Action 
On Aug. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the CreditWatch 
implications to negative from developing on its 'CC/C' global scale and 
'brCC/brC' Brazilian national scale ratings on Banco Cruzeiro do Sul S.A. 
 
Rationale 
The CreditWatch revision reflects the high likelihood of the bank's distressed 
exchange or liquidation following the Fundo Garantidor de Creditos' (FGC) 
announcement. The FGC is a private institution that guarantees deposits of 
financial institutions in Brazil. Following the Central Bank's placement of 
Cruzeiro on a special regime of temporary administration under the FGC on June 
5, 2012, we downgraded the bank and placed the ratings on CreditWatch 
developing. Following FGC's recent review the bank's financial statements, the 
bank's equity is now negative R$2.2 billion. This is because R$1.4 billion of 
its assets are unsubstantiated and its loan loss provisions were deficient. 

The FGC announced it intends to buy Banco Cruzeiro do Sul's debt at a discount 
of about 49% (on average) as it seeks buyers for the bank. We understand that 
for the transaction to be successful, 90% of creditors must agree on the terms 
and the Central Bank of Brazil to accept an eligible buyer. The potential 
acquirer must be a financial institution authorized to operate in Brazil, have 
shareholder's equity of at least R$2.5 billion, provide a guarantees for the 
minimum capital contribution in cash (R$800 million), have no credit risk due 
to funding transactions entered with the FGC that could compromise its future 
financial condition; and no pending issues with the Central Bank which could 
prevent an immediate approval. Both the creditors willing to sell their 
Cruzeiro debt at a discount and potential acquirers for the bank will have to 
turn in their proposals before Sept. 10, 2012.

The ratings on Cruzeiro do Sul mainly reflect the high likelihood of a 
distressed tender offer with bondholders or liquidation, in case the offer or 
acquisition is not successful. Standard & Poor's views a tender or exchange 
offer (upon its resolution) as a default: the offer, in our view, implies the 
investor will receive less value than the promise of the original securities, 
and the exchange is distressed, i.e., when we believe the issuer faces 
insolvency or bankruptcy in the near to medium term if the tender is not 
accepted. 

CreditWatch
A negative CreditWatch listing implies a one-in-two likelihood that we may 
lower the rating within the next three months. We will lower the rating to 'D' 
upon completion of a distressed exchange offer or liquidation. If the 
distressed exchange occurs and another bank purchases Cruzeiro, we will 
subsequently review the rating based on the bank's new capital structure and 
ownership.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, 
Update, May 12, 2009
     -- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008 
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008


Ratings List
CreditWatch Action
                                        To                 From
Banco Cruzeiro do Sul S.A.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             CC/Watch Neg/C     CC/Watch Dev/C
 Brazilian Rating Scale                 brCC/Watch Neg/brC brCC/Watch Dev/brC
 Senior Unsecured                       CC/Watch Neg       CC/Watch Dev

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
